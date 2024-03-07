Residents of the Georgian province of South Ossetia have been in danger of losing their lives since it was occupied by Russia in 2008. Putin deliberately keeps the border between the two countries vague in order to strengthen his grip on the country. He is supported in this by the Georgian government. Correspondent Eva Cukier visited the region and wondered how realistic the fear of a Russian invasion is.

Guest: Eva Cukier Presentation: Egbert Kalse Editorial: Suzan Yucel Edit: Marco Raaphorst Photo: Giorgi Shengelia