A Red Bull that has gained wings

After just five grands prix in 2023 – just over 20% of those on the calendar – the suspicion that there will be a Red Bull solo it is more than founded. Up to now Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have lost the victories – obtained easily – and together they missed the double at the finish line only in Australia, due to the fifth place finish of the Mexican. Adrian Newey has designed a fantastic car, which seems to have an edge over its rivals in terms of race pace, although team principal Christian Horner is trying to keep his team’s attention, declaring himself cautious in view of the wind tunnel penalty that , according to him, will be heard from Imola onwards.

A Ferrari in trouble

If Charles Leclerc had lit a light at the end of the tunnel of competitiveness of the SF-23, Ferrari in Miami found itself immersed in its chronic problems of inconstancy and tire management difficulties. Both the Monegasque and Carlos Sainz were unable to explain the behavior of the single-seater and the exchange between the two as soon as they got off the single-seater was eloquent in this regard, with expressions of amazement and disappointment on both faces as they recounted the sensations experienced behind the wheel.

SF-23, updates are coming

Ferrari dedicated the first few races to understanding the 2023 car, bringing only a few innovations to Miami and planning the bulk of the developments envisaged in this first part of the championship for the home race at Imola, in two weeks’ time. Realistically in Maranello they are hoping for a step forward that will allow Leclerc and Sainz to fight for the podium with Aston Martin and Mercedes on a regular basis, creating a solid basis from which to start again.

Vasseur, no rush to copy Red Bull

15 victories in the last 16 races explain more than anything that the aerodynamic concept of Red Bull it’s the best one of the lot. Mercedes, which will bring a sort of W14B to the track at Imola, said it was inspired by the lines of the single-seater designed by Adrian Newey, while Ferrari does not seem to want, at the moment, to align itself with the philosophy of the RB19.

Frederci Vasseurover the weekend in Miami, explained: “It is a mistake to think that the speed of a car depends only on aerodynamics. In reality, there are many rather complex factors. If you just copy the choices of others, it means that you will always be late. And with the budget so tight, it’s nearly impossible to rip anything off during the season. We must therefore stick to our original plan and continue to develop the platform we have. Red Bull has a very effective DRS and from this point of view we are far behind. But this does not mean that we will copy something. We must continue to develop in the right direction“, concluded the French manager.