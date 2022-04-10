America lived a turbulent environment after the departure of Santiago Solari. After a first year of good results, the speech ended for the Argentine director and the results did not accompany him during the first part of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. Fernando Ortiz entered the game, surprisingly, as interim coach and the good results achieved during his management suggest that he could stay as strategist for the first team for the next semester.
Ortiz made his debut at the helm of Club América with a complicated duel against Monterrey. Rayados, who ‘released’ Víctor Manuel Vucetich, won the victory by a score of 2-1. On matchday 10 of Clausura 2022, the azulcrema team achieved a goalless draw against Chivas de Guadalajara with one man less. The ‘Tano’ process seemed to follow the same line as Solari’s last games.
However, before the March FIFA Date, the Eagles showed signs of life and beat Toluca 3-0. On matchday 12, América defeated Necaxa at home with a last minute goal from Diego Valdés. On the most recent date, against FC Juárez, the azulcrema team thrashed the Bravos by a score of 3-0. Ortiz’s team has three wins in a row and is currently ranked 11th.
The capital team, in a matter of weeks, has gone from being one of the 2022 Clausura last-ditchers to fully fighting for a place in the playoffs. America’s good run has made more than one wonder if betting on Fernando Ortiz’s project for next season is the best decision.
The Argentine coach has assured that he would like to continue leading the “best team in Mexico”, but he knows that many things can happen for the next semester. Due to the recent results, the board seriously considers lengthening the relationship with ‘Tano’. However, it seems that Nicolás Larcamón, Puebla’s current coach, continues to be the favorite option to take the reins in the next tournament.
In the event that América fails to hire Larcamón, it does not sound unreasonable for them to bet on Ortiz. The group has responded to him at the end of the season and with more work time it could deliver better results.
