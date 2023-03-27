According to Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali, we can simply cancel the free practice sessions.

Formula 1 is on the one hand a sport with spectacle and action, on the other hand there is also a wonderful nerd side. Tactics and technique can sometimes be just as interesting for the enthusiast. But just as most people expect Koeman to just line up to win (as Van Gaal did), most Formula 1 spectators just want to see hard-hitting action.

formula 1boss Stefano Domenicali apparently thinks so too. He wants to cancel the Friday training sessions. Oh, uh, wait, that could be more nuanced. Domenicali has suggested to cancel the two training sessions on Friday.

Bat in chicken coop

He told the Portuguese channel ‘SportTV’. Domenicali was in Portugal at the MotoGP race where he was interviewed. What he (translated of course) said:

I am in favor of canceling Friday training sessions. They’re great for the engineers, but the public doesn’t like them. Stefano Domenicali, likes to throw a bat in the chicken coop.

Those training sessions are interesting for die-hard F1 fans. Not so much because of the lap times, but to see how the cars behave and what the latest ins and outs are.

Now Domenicali is not averse to throwing the proverbial bat in the coop. This is how the sprint races came about. Of course there is also a commercial idea behind it. Have something on the line at all times, such as points or starting position.

Will the free training sessions also be canceled?

The fact that the training sessions will actually be canceled seems very strong to us. Since testing outside the weekends is not allowed, those Fridays are especially important to get the setup done. That period has already been shortened to two times an hour.

So you have minimal time to prepare. Also with safety in mind, it is important that the teams have enough time to get the set-up done.

On the other hand, Domincali does have a point. Such training is not very exciting. Maybe hand out a few World Cup points for the fastest time? Then it is also immediately finished with it sandbagging.

Although his proposal is nice and short-sighted, it does make us think. How can F1 make free practice more fun? What would you adjust? Let us know in the comments!

