Last month, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky He said European countries that continue to harness Russian energy are “making their money off of other people’s blood.” He hinted that the huge sums Russia receives for its oil and gas exports exempt it from taking the peace talks seriously. Mikhail Khodorkovsky, former executive director of the Russian oil company Yukos, who is now in exile, told the ‘BBC’ that an embargo on Russian hydrocarbons would be a serious blow to President Vladimir Putin, since it would make him “lose more half of their income.

But there is no immediate halt to imports in sight. The European Commissioner for Economic Affairs, Paolo Gentiloni, only said that the European Union will reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas to a third by the end of this yearand zero in 2027. And although Germany, the largest European buyer of Russian energy, advanced to the end of the European summer the deadline that had been set at the end of the year to stop importing oil (maintaining gas imports), it is possible that even so it is too late to help Ukraine.

In Poland, where so far there are nearly three million Ukrainian refugees (mostly women and children), the government was hesitant; at first he called for a European embargo on Russian oil and gas, and then voted against it. The only thing that saved them from hypocrisy was Russia’s unilateral decision to cut off supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, as “unfriendly” countries that refused to pay for gas imports in rubles. These countries now have a chance to show the rest of Europe that life can go on without Russian gas.

A total embargo of the European Union on Russian oil would be like saying that tomorrow you are going to cut your salary by 40 percent and you will have to continue living as if nothing had happened

How much harm should Europeans accept? The Wall Street Journal recently quoted commodity analyst Giovanni Staunovo (UBS Group AG) as saying: “A full EU embargo on Russian oil would be like saying that tomorrow you are going to take a 40 percent pay cut and you will have to continue living as if nothing had happened.

But why should Europeans go on living as if nothing had happened? Russia invaded Ukraine and forced eleven million people from their homes, including five million who fled to other countries. As many as half a million Ukrainians may have been forcibly deported to Russia.

Mariupol, which until recently was a peaceful city with a population of more than 400,000 people, was completely destroyed, and many other cities have suffered extensive damage. Thousands or perhaps tens of thousands of people – civilians and members of the Ukrainian armed forces defending their country – have been killed, with many more wounded. There is compelling evidence that Russian soldiers committed war crimes, including murder, torture and rape.

European countries could respond to Russia’s clear violation of the UN Charter by declaring war on Russia and using their own armed forces to support the Ukrainian resistance. Instead, they chose the less risky option of imposing economic sanctions and sending weapons to Ukraine. Viewing sanctions as an alternative to military action puts into perspective the sacrifices that can reasonably be expected from those who are paying Russia for the energy they use. If stopping the use of Russian energy is an economic pain, is it really too much to ask?

Furthermore, the sacrifice would not be purely altruistic. In the war in Ukraine it is not only Ukraine that is at stake. A Russian commander recently stated that “control of southern Ukraine is another access route to Transnistria, where there are also acts of oppression against the Russian-speaking population”.

Transnistria is a breakaway region of Moldova. And it should be remembered that alleged “acts of oppression” against the Russian-speaking population were, of course, the pretext for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. And the same could arise in several countries that were part of the Soviet Union and whose population includes people who speak Russian. So that Ukraine is the vanguard of resistance to Putin’s attempt to restore Russian rule over regions that were under Soviet rule and, before that, of the Russian tsars.

If, faced with the apparent numerical superiority of the invading Russian forces, the Ukrainians had simply laid down their arms (as Putin apparently hoped), Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland would have had to worry about their own security. And since they are all members of NATO, the cost of their defense would have fallen on all the member countries of the alliance.

For citizens of NATO member states, taking all possible measures (short of open war) so that Russia does not conquer Ukraine is not even an altruistic sacrifice. It is a long-term investment, for themselves and their children, in freedom, in democracy and in the international rule of law.

The moral imperative not to continue paying Russia blood money is also an opportunity for European countries to honor the commitments they made in 1992 in Rio de Janeiro to prevent dangerous anthropogenic climate change. Lesia Vasilenko, chairwoman of the Ukrainian Parliament’s subcommittee on Climate, has suggested that Ukraine’s devastated industries should be rebuilt with new technologies that allow them to run on clean energy. The European Union already has an additional reason to speed up Europe’s timetable for becoming the first climate-neutral continent.

The great gas challenge

In a matter of months, the European Union has reduced its dependence on Russian oil so much that it is now ready to impose an embargo

. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced a plan to ban imports of Russian crude to most of the EU in the next 6 months, and refined oil products before the end of the year. But to have a significant impact on Russia’s budget, Europe must also end its dependence on Russian gas. This will be much more difficult to achieve.

Europe has managed to rapidly reduce its need for Russian oil for a couple of reasons. Oil can be delivered by routes other than pipelines, and it is relatively easy to find on the world market. The problem is that it is also relatively easy for Russia to find new buyers and thus offset some of the losses from an EU embargo. The gas is different. Europe needs natural gas to provide heat in winter and for its industries.

And some features of the natural gas market will make it much more difficult and expensive to find alternatives to Russian supplies.

To begin with, there is little production capacity available outside of Russia. Although spot markets exist, their purpose is to redistribute existing supply or demand between regions, as needed, and not to provide additional supply.

The only way to compensate for the Russian gas deficit is by combining energy savings and increased imports

Nervous European energy ministers have visited a number of global gas producers, hoping to convince them to increase production. And major gas producers are delighted, but warn that it takes up to four years to launch new projects, and doing so only makes good business sense if the customer is willing to sign a 20-year contract. Therefore, the only way to compensate for the Russian gas deficit is by combining energy savings and increased imports. In this way,liquefied natural gas (LNG), which can be transported by ship, offers to be the main alternative to Russian gas by pipeline

though it poses challenges of its own. Before the war in Ukraine began, Europe was already importing almost as much LNG as piped gas. But if Europe wants to end its dependence on Russian gas, it must increase LNG imports.

This will be costly, as it means diverting shipments originally destined for Asia to Europe. Fortunately, this will be technically possible due to an asymmetry in the LNG trade: it takes much longer to build liquefaction facilities than to organize regasification.

Flexible gasification facilities, along with a dense network of gas pipelines connecting most EU suppliers, offer some protection against Russian attempts to punish certain countries. Europe has already shown its solidarity in this regard. When Russian energy giant Gazprom recently cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, pipelines from Germany and Greece ensured that the two countries got what they needed. The question is whether Europe will show the same determination when all countries come under pressure.

Incidentally, the challenge of building LNG liquefaction facilities significantly increases the costs for Russia trying to export gas that Europe would no longer buy from it. For several years, Russia would not be able to sell the 140 billion cubic meters of natural gas that goes to Europe each year. If Europe is willing to pay the price for expensive LNG imports,could severely undermine Russia’s ability to earn foreign exchange through gas exports

. That would put a dent in Vladimir Putin’s war budget.

DANIEL GROS, member of the Center for European Policy Studies.

© Project Syndicate.

