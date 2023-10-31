Coolness, young people, financial potential: The IOC is interested in hosting the Olympic Games in e-gaming. But there is still a long way to go – and the criticism is great.

When fingers fly over the keys: interest in e-gaming is growing – and the audience is large. Image: REUTERS

OOlympic gold for winning a computer game? A medal ceremony complete with a winner’s podium and anthem for young people who let their fingers fly over the controller or keyboard for their sporting triumph? Anything but unrealistic. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) wants to host the Olympic Games using e-gaming in the foreseeable future. If Thomas Bach has his way. The President recently instructed the responsible IOC commission to examine the organization of such an event.

Bach is guided by several numbers in his project. According to him, the target group of global gaming fans is three billion people – of which more than 500 million people are interested in virtual simulation of sports. So the football game on the console, but also the bike race with a home trainer on a digital route. In fact, professional gaming of a wide variety of games on screen – which is also referred to as sport by its biggest fans – has developed into a huge business with millions of fans over the past eight years.