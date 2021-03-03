The flamboyant speech of Alberto Fernández before the Legislative Assembly regarding the operation of federal justice – the only jurisdiction that haunts the government – included this Monday a major novelty: the intention of give Congress “control” over judges and prosecutors, whose legality was immediately questioned by referents of the entire opposition arc. Three constitutionalists consulted by Clarion share those objections.

After criticizing the judges who work on Comodoro Py Avenue for several minutes, the president said verbatim: “seeing all this, and with the sole purpose of improving the institutional quality of the Republic, I want to ask Congress with great respect to assume its role of cross control over the Judiciary. This is what our National Constitution provides. Institutionally, someone must take care to see what has happened and see what is happening in the administration of justice of our republic. Not to interfere in their decisions, but to serve fulfilling the role that the rule of law has assigned to it. “

“It is a true offense to the republic”exploded constitutional law professor Daniel Sabsay. “The president does not understand that he cannot interfere in judicial matters because article 109 of the Constitution expressly prohibits it. In addition, he intends that the legislative power review the performance of justice, something absolutely impossible, unconstitutional. The Legislature intervenes in the control of justice chen dictates the rules of the organization of the judiciaryBut he does not do it by controlling his failures, are we all crazy? “he asked himself. But he immediately found another answer:” Alberto Fernández is advancing in the impunity plan, “Sabsay reasoned.

No less astonished by the official proposal enunciated before deputies and senators, his colleague Félix Lonigro agreed that “the control requested by the President is unconstitutional because there is no rule of the Basic Law that provides for it.”

For the expert, an extravagance such as the one that the government claims “shows a lack of knowledge about the Constitution, with the aggravating circumstance that the president is a lawyer and professor of Law at the University of Buenos Aires. There is no constitutional norm that he assigns to Congress. the task of controlling the Judiciary. “

For Lonigro, “the only possible control” by legislators “has to do exclusively with the judges of the Supreme Court of Justice, because Congress has the power to impeach them. Then, in some way, it can control that it has not existed. poor performance or the commission of any crime. “

After the speech before the Legislative Assembly, the presidential proposal took shape this week of a supposed bicameral commission who would be in charge of supervising – and punishing? – the work of the judges. An artifact of difficult legal justification whose inspiring arm is the senator from Neuquén Oscar Parrilli, very personal secretary of Cristina Kirchner.

With much less intensity and a slightly different plot line than his colleagues, the Constitutionalist Andrés Gil Domínguez it also lowered the price of Alberto Fernández’s idea: “it has no anchoring or effectiveness. Cross-control sIt does with the laws that Congress dictates for the judiciary to apply, and the mechanisms for the removal of magistrates, in which the legislators selected by each block to integrate the Council of the Magistracy participate. The other intervention of the Congress is through the impeachment of the ministers of the Court. You don’t have to create anything because the constitutional mechanisms already exist for the division of powers to work through cross-checks. “

Gil Domínguez’s voice is especially significant, because he was one of the thirteen members of the president’s advisory council for judicial reform, better known as “Beraldi commission” for the inclusion of Cristina’s lawyer among its members.

“Along with the changes that we suggest for the functioning of the Court, among our proposals the integral reform of the Council of the Magistracy is key“, explains the specialist to Clarion. “These are radical and at the same time practical changes: if, for example, a contest is called and no woman signs up, the call must be closed and started again, so that there is gender parity. If a certain time passes and the president does not choose a candidate from among the members of a shortlist, automatically is the first of that list“, exemplifies Gil Domínguez.

