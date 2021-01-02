It was suggested to vaccinate minks and other fur-bearing animals against coronavirus at Novosibirsk State University (recall that not so long ago, the Danish authorities decided to destroy all minks on fur farms in the country due to the threat of COVID-19 infection).

“It is necessary to vaccinate minks and ferrets unambiguously, since they are sensitive to SARS-CoV-2, become infected with it, get sick and can transmit it to people,” believes Head of the Laboratory of Bionanotechnology, Microbiology and Virology, NSU, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Sergey Netesov. – If we do not want to lose fur farming, such a step is inevitable. The same applies to domestic cats, which are allowed to walk outside: after all, they can pick up the virus and bring it into the house, apartment. In addition, cats have their own, feline, coronaviruses: pedigree fluffy animals are especially sick because of them. Dogs, birds, cows and other cattle, according to available data, are not infected with the current human coronavirus. ”