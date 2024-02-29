Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/29/2024 – 20:16

The Federal Police (PF) received from the lawyers of Filipe Martins, former advisor to the Presidency, a series of documents on Thursday, 22. The defense seeks to show that the former assistant to Jair Bolsonaro (PL) did not leave Brazil in December 29, accompanying the former president on a trip to Orlando, Florida (USA).

Martins had preventive detention ordered by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes because the PF found his name on a list of passengers who boarded with the boss. According to the investigators' report, the former advisor traveled to the United States the day before Lula's inauguration, but without new records of his whereabouts with American immigration control.

Due to the uncertainty of his location, he was one of those arrested in the PF's Operation Tempus Veritatis, which investigates an attempted coup d'état and abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law by the former president and his political allies.

The defense presented as evidence airline tickets in the name of Martins and his wife, dated December 31, 2022, on a flight between Brasília (DF) and Curitiba (PR). Proof of baggage check-in was also sent to the PF, as well as emails from the airline Latam, showing that the couple was on the flight between the two capitals.