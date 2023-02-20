“The friends”despite generating great attendance in theaters, seems to prove a mistake that has been dragging since the first sequel to “Asu mare”.

The seasoned debutant actor and director Carlos Alcantara has premiered “Asu mare: the friends”, a spin-off that seeks to revitalize the central story to focus on ‘Cachín’s’ childhood colleagues. For now, everything indicates that it will be the new success of the Peruvian box office and national cinema, despite the fact that the reactions in networks have not necessarily been benevolent with this new film. The project serves as the fourth installment of this saga, which has polarized the public since its inception.

The “Asu mare” saga began in 2013. Photo: Tondero

Why did “Asu mare” have to be made into a movie?

When tondero premiere “Asu mare 1” In 2013, the film felt like a kind of ‘Cachín’ tribute to his mother, Doña Chabela. This was verified with the warm look of the script, photography and direction when portraying the character of the lady, from the eyes of the protagonist. Eyes of love and admiration for a woman who did everything possible to get him through.

The plot was comedy, which used an equation of jokes and smoothness that would soon prove its effectiveness in making people laugh, but this did not take away the heart factor. A peculiarity of the scenes was the inclusion of fragments of the stand up comedy that Alcántara did in real life.

However, the first sequel and its followers were washing away the essence of the franchise. Now, the focus is on the life of the ex-Pataclaun, but his experiences began to be portrayed almost as a half-forced sketch and with a clear audacity to try to force a laugh, especially when Enchufe TV joined the production in “Asu mare 3”.

In addition, the overload of publicity in the scenes already evidenced the purpose of launching more films in the saga: to ensure profits. Perhaps for this reason the need to make recurring commercial mentions.

“Asu mare: the friends”: a predictable success, but it proves the theory

“Asu mare: los amigos” has been released and its narrative separates from the life of ‘Cachín’, and presents us with that of his friends ‘Poroto’, ‘Lechuga’, ‘El Culi and ‘El Chato’. In a few days, the film has managed to convene a large audience in theaters and is already emerging as one of the best national releases in the pandemic and post-pandemic era.

Through its almost two hours of footage, the commercial content is more than visible. The protagonists obtain the support of Promart to remodel a destroyed house and Interbank is present, with tutorials included, when money is needed in any of the scenes.

It is more than clear that when a product is profitable, they seek to squeeze it as much as possible, but a large part of the public has not been considerate when evidencing their annoyance when they know that there is going to be another movie in this franchise.

Carlos Alcántara happy with the reception of his film “Asu mare: los amigos”. Photo: The Republic/Ar

It is that the type of comedy that it offers no longer surprises and, perhaps, even feels cheeky. With dialogues like “they are going to pay me because I made the mention” (more or less those were the words), it is made clear that they made the film because they knew that the fans were going to see it, no matter how deficient it was. may be the end result.

After all, this seems to be a trend in current entertainment: not to risk creating new and good stories, but to take advantage of what works. Was it now necessary to make a spin-off? Perhaps for Tondero and the producers, yes, but they make the same mistake that Netflix makes when they release more seasons of “Elite”, “Stranger Things” or the endless remakes that Disney makes.