The Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement indicated that the Foreign Minister is expected to affirm, in his meetings with Syria and Turkey, Egypt’s permanent readiness to provide aid and assistance to the affected people in the affected areas of the two countries.

And the source stated that Egypt, government and people, cannot be late for a day in supporting its brothers.

The February 6 earthquake claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people in Turkey and Syria, while affecting the lives of millions of people.

Several countries expressed support for Turkey and Syria, in order to face the catastrophic consequences of the earthquake, which was followed by many aftershocks.