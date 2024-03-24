It is Friday evening around 8 p.m. in the Moscow suburb of Krasnogorsk. The concert hall of the Crocus City Hall is already starting to fill up. The Russian rock band Piknik, around 68-year-old singer Edmund Shkljjarski, has to play. “Something is happening down there,” a visitor says, as can be seen on a video of the moment. “A kind of disturbance.”

What follows are twenty deadly and terrifying minutes. A woman's voice lets out an icy scream. At the bottom of the room, people run back and forth between the red chairs. Gunshots ring out and the guests in the video duck behind the chairs. Some climb over the chairs towards the exit.

Crocus City Hall, a concert hall with space for more than six thousand visitors, became world news last weekend after the largest terrorist attack in Russia in two decades. Four gunmen opened fire on the visitors with automatic weapons. The Afghan branch of the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Night out

The terrorists caused at least 137 fatalities. The attack also injured 152 people. The oldest known victim is in his seventies. The death list also includes three minors.

It was supposed to be an ordinary night out for couples, friends and families. Ten minutes before the start, some warm-up music was played, as can be seen on a video that Oleg Sytnikovy sent to his daughter. He sat downstairs in the room near the stage with his wife Lyudmilla. He waves at the camera. It is near them where the gunmen enter a little later. According to the Telegram channel Baza, the couple has not yet been found.

Several videos that surfaced were taken from the stands at the top of the room. From there, people could initially escape more easily via the emergency exits. At the bottom of the hall, visitors fled towards the stage to get away from the shooters.

The heroes of the evening were the cloakroom attendants, all school-age teenagers, including Islam Chalilov. “When I saw people running up the stairs and the escalator, I understood that an attack was going on, then my instincts took over,” Chalilov told the Russian video agency Ruply. “I shouted 'people, shooting is going on' and pointed where people should go.” According to Russian media, he managed to bring more than a hundred visitors to safety by leading them outside. He said he was the last to leave the building. “I wanted to make sure no one was left behind.”

Two visitors to Crocus City Hall get to safety. Photo Dmitry Serebryakov/AP

The gunmen set fire to the building with “a flammable liquid,” the Russian Investigative Committee said. It may be Molotov cocktails. The perpetrators escaped through the front entrance. The fire spread over an area of ​​13,000 square meters.

Several visitors who hid from the gunmen in the toilets died of suffocation. Moscow street musician Mikhail Filippov posted on his social media channel VKontakte from one of the toilets in Crocus. In a video he says he is on the first floor and asks his followers to call the police and fire brigade.

Arson

A little later, the room they are in is black with smoke and he and his girlfriend record a farewell message. “I love everyone. Mom, dad, grandma, grandpa. My sister,” he says. “We are very scared.” The couple decides to run despite the still sounding bullets and arrives downstairs to an ambulance in time. In a new video, Filippov says he is doing well, despite “powerful flashbacks and black saliva and a bad cough.”

The entire hall burned down and the roof collapsed. On Sunday, bodies were still being searched among the rubble.

survivorMikhail Filippov I love everyone, mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, my sister. We are very scared

The deadly attack lasted just 20 minutes, but the shock will reverberate in Russia for a long time. Possibly in the form of an overcorrection in terms of safety. There is a lot of criticism in Russia, among other things, because the alleged perpetrators were only arrested far outside Moscow. There was also surprise at the fact that there was no police or security at the concert hall.

Putin loyalists are now calling for the reintroduction of the death penalty. Such as the head of the Duma faction of the ruling United Russia party, who promised to work on reintroducing the death penalty for convicted terrorists.

Capital punishment

The death penalty was last used in Russia in 1996. The Russian Constitutional Court ruled in 2009 that the punishment violates human rights. Any reintroduction would also have to go through that Court.

The Telegram channel Baza, with good sources in the Russian security services, reports that the Moscow police have received instructions to carry out additional checks on migrants in the city. A number of the suspected perpetrators came from Tajikistan. Previous attacks in resulted in repression and racism for migrants from Central Asia.

The Kremlin is trying to blame Ukraine. The Russian secret service speaks of 'contacts' between the jihadists and Ukraine. From a video of The Moscow Times in which passers-by in Moscow are interviewed, it appears that there are Russians who find this plausible. “Given the current situation in our country and the world, Ukraine would benefit from this,” says a young man.

There are now thousands of flowers and cuddly toys outside Crocus City Hall. Russians lined up to show their support at the site. Sunday was also a day of national mourning.

A Russian researcher examines the damage on Saturday after the deadly attack at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, a Moscow suburb. Photo Russian Investigative Committee / Reuters