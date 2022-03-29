BAt least four people were killed in the third attack in Israel within a week on Tuesday. This was confirmed by a spokesman for the Zaka rescue service. Another person suffered life-threatening injuries. Israeli media even reported five dead.

According to the police, a man opened fire on passers-by in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv. He fired first on one street and then on another. The police put him out of action. The mayor had previously called on residents not to leave their homes. According to Israeli media reports, the perpetrator was a Palestinian from the occupied West Bank.

Numerous ambulances and police forces were seen at the scene of the attack. An employee of the Zaka rescue service told the German Press Agency that the sight on site was “shocking”. He lives in the immediate vicinity. “I saw four dead people on the street.” He treated a man with gunshot wounds, the paramedic said.

At least ten Israelis have died in attacks within a week. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wanted to hold security consultations with Defense Minister Benny Gantz as well as the military and police on Tuesday evening. Two police officers and both assassins were killed in an attack in the coastal city of Hadera on Sunday. The perpetrators were Israeli Arabs from the north of the country.

A week ago four people were killed in another terrorist attack in Beersheva in southern Israel, two men and two women. The assassin, a Bedouin from the Negev desert, was shot dead by passers-by. It was one of the deadliest attacks with Israeli casualties in recent years.