Some people were injured in gunfire near the Old City of Jerusalem. © Maya Alleruzzo/dpa

At least eight people were injured in an attack in the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday night. The suspected assassin was arrested.

At least eight people were injured in an attack near the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City. An assassin shot at a bus in the night from Saturday to Sunday. In addition, there were shots in a parking lot, said the Magen David Adom rescue service on Twitter.

After the attack, the police immediately launched a search for the perpetrator, who initially fled. A Palestinian suspect was arrested after he turned himself in to police several hours after the attack, police said. A spokesman for the Israeli rescue service Magen David Adom said that all of the injured were conscious. However, at least two people were seriously injured by the shots.

According to a paramedic, believers from the Western Wall were on their way into the city on the bus that was shot at. “According to a passerby, a terrorist started shooting at the bus indiscriminately,” the paramedic said Jerusalem Post quoted. By the time the emergency services arrived, a major riot was said to have erupted at the scene. People ran through the streets in panic. According to the information, a heavily pregnant woman was among the injured. Her child had to be brought in with an emergency c-section and was also seriously injured.

A spokesman for the Palestinian organization Hamas called the attack a “natural reaction to the arrogance of the occupying soldiers and Zionist settlers and their daily crimes against our people, our country and our Islamic and Christian holy places”. The assassination came a week after a three-day military standoff between Israel and Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian militant organization. Israel attacked several targets in the Gaza Strip, killing high-ranking terrorists.

Military confrontation between Israel and Islamic Jihad

Islamic Jihad fired rockets at Israel, most of which were intercepted by the Israeli defense system. At least 49 Palestinians are believed to have died in the conflict. Egypt brokered a ceasefire in the military conflict last Monday. The Temple Mount, which includes the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, is the third holiest site in Islam. But it is also sacred to Jews because there used to be two Jewish temples there. The Temple Mount is under Muslim administration while Israel is responsible for security. Again and again there are conflicts and protests. (afp/at)