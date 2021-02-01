Two people were shot dead in Wiesbaden on Monday. The police are on a large scale.

two people were through on Monday killed. The background to the crime was initially unclear.

A third person was seriously injured and had to be taken to hospital.

Update from Monday, 02/01/2021, 8:01 a.m .: Meanwhile, backgrounds became fatal Shots in Wiesbaden known early Monday morning. As the “Bild” newspaper reports with reference to investigative circles, the act should have a family background.

The Shots should therefore around 3.45 a.m. in downtown Wiesbaden have fallen. In addition to a man and a woman who are said to have died, another woman is said to have been injured in a hospital. All three people should belong to the same family, according to “Bild”.

First report from Monday, February 1st, 2021, 7.12 a.m .: Wiesbaden – Two people are in on Monday Wiesbaden killed, the police confirmed on request. A third person should also go through Shots injured and seriously injured in a clinic. The background is still unclear.

Should already in October shots were fired in Wiesbaden*. Two men were arrested. *fnp.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.