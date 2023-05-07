Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Split

In Wie, a man is shot and fatally injured. © Christophe Gateau/dpa/symbol image

A man was shot in Vienna on Sunday. The police caught the alleged perpetrator.

Update from May 7th, 4:59 p.m.: After a man was fatally injured by gunshots in Vienna on Sunday, the police arrested a suspect. According to initial findings, it is a 34-year-old Iranian national, according to a police press release. He shot a 37-year-old man, who according to media reports also has Iranian citizenship, and then fled. The victim succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

According to their own statements, the police were able to arrest the suspect around 4:30 p.m., but the background to the crime initially remained unclear. How oe24.at reported that the crime scene was apparently a small business card printer in the Simmering district of Vienna. Accordingly, the glass door of the shop was destroyed. It is not known whether the door was destroyed by the perpetrator during the attack or later by the police.

Shots in Vienna: Man is fatally injured – perpetrators on the run

First report from May 7th: Vienna – A man was apparently shot in Vienna in Austria on Sunday and was critically injured. Like a spokeswoman for the police today.at confirmed that a stranger shot the man in the chest. According to information from the newspaper, the victim was immediately taken to a hospital. According to media reports, he succumbed to his serious injuries there. This information has not yet been officially confirmed.

Man shot in Vienna: Police are looking for the perpetrator with a large contingent

“We have an ongoing operation here,” said the Vienna police in response to a query about the events on Twitter. She did not give any details or background information. The Austrian newspaper derstandard.de reports meanwhile, with reference to a police spokeswoman, that the perpetrator fled the scene of the crime. The officials are therefore looking for the unknown with a large-scale manhunt.

The fact has become loud today.at played in the Simmeringer Hauptstrasse in Vienna. It is not yet clear whether the man was attacked in a bar or outside on the street. The road is currently closed due to the large-scale operation.

In January, a man was shot dead in a barracks in Vienna. The alleged perpetrator was released from custody.