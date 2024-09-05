Home World

From: Maximilian Kettenbach

Press Split

During a major operation in Munich, the police shot a suspect near the Israeli Consulate General. The map shows the location of the incident.

Munich – In the city center of Munich During a major operation near the Israeli Consulate General, the police shot down a person who was considered suspicious. Shortly before 10 a.m., officers reported that several shots had been fired and the suspect had been hit. The perpetrator is dead, reported Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann shortly after 11 a.m. There are currently no indications of any other suspects. It is currently unclear (as of 11 a.m.) whether there were any other injuries.

Shots in Munich – map shows location of current major police operation

The police statement from 10:28 a.m.: “Police officers saw a person who appeared to be carrying a firearm. The officers used their service weapons and the person was hit and injured.”

At around 9.15 a.m. shots were fired at Karolinenplatz in Munich city centre

Police officers spotted a person who appeared to be carrying a firearm.

The emergency services used their service weapons and the person was hit and injured.

There are currently no reports of further injuries.

The police are deployed with a large number of officers and a helicopter in the area around the Consulate General and the Nazi Documentation Center. Witnesses reported several shots being fired in this area. The police asked the public to avoid the area and set up roadblocks around Karolinenplatz.

Our map shows the exact location of the current events.

On the anniversary of the 1972 Munich Olympic attack: State of emergency after shooting

Helicopters and drones are in use. The police say they have increased their presence in the cityThe officials quickly warned the population and are now asking them not to post any videos or pictures online, but to hand them over to the police. Upload portal for media furnished.

Shots at the Nazi Documentation Center – Pictures of the operation View photo gallery

Meanwhile, the state of emergency around the crime scene continues. Subways are not running as usual. The transport company reported in its app: “Dear passengers, due to a police operation, there are currently limited subway services on the U2 line. The U2 line only runs on the sections Messestadt Ost to the main station and from Josephsplatz to Feldmoching. Unfortunately, the Königsplatz and Theresienstraße stops cannot be served. The disruptions are expected to last until 1 p.m. Please pay attention to the train destination displays and loudspeaker announcements.”

At around 9 a.m., shots were heard at the Nazi Documentation Center. The police shot a suspect. © Gautier/Sven Hauberg

The background to the operation on the anniversary of the OlympicsThe reasons for the 1972 assassination attempt in Munich remain unclear. On September 5, 1972, Palestinian terrorists shot two men and took nine hostages in the Olympic Village. Around 18 hours later, a rescue attempt ended with the deaths of the nine Israeli hostages, a policeman and five of the attackers. The terrorists wanted to force the release of more than 200 prisoners in Israel and the RAF terrorists Andreas Baader and Ulrike Meinhof.