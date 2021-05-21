After the violent death of three people in Dänischenhagen and Kiel, firearms and ammunition were discovered in the home of the alleged perpetrator. The man had turned himself in to the police on Wednesday evening.

D.he alleged shooters from Dänischenhagen and Kiel has stored firearms and ammunition in his house. Prosecutor Michael Bimler said on Friday that he could not provide any information about the type and amount. Several media had previously reported about it. The man is reportedly a hunter.

The 47-year-old man is on remand on suspicion of murder in two cases and manslaughter in one case. He is said to have shot his 43-year-old wife and a ten-year-old man on Wednesday in Dänischenhagen (Rendsburg-Eckernförde district). In Kiel he is said to have fired fatal shots at a 52-year-old friend. The suspect had a lawyer explain that he did not deny the offenses. He presented himself to the police in Hamburg on Wednesday evening.

According to previous knowledge, the background could be the separation of the couple who have four minor children. According to the public prosecutor’s office, the 47-year-old was charged with a criminal complaint by his wife in December 2020 for bodily harm and in January 2021 for threat.