AOn Tuesday morning, Belgian police gunned down a man in the Brussels municipality of Schaerbeek. The public prosecutor announced his death in the morning. This is said to be the assassin who shot two Swedes in the Belgian capital the evening before and seriously injured another. Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden initially did not provide any information about the person who was currently being resuscitated. She said the automatic weapon used in the attack was found on the person.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

The newspaper “La Libre Belgique” reported, citing an unnamed source, that this was the person they were looking for and that he died on the way to the hospital. The police operation took place in the immediate vicinity of the last known residence of the man who had accused himself of the bloody act in a video.

The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office, which took over the investigation, identified this person as Abdeslam L., a 45-year-old Tunisian. He applied for asylum in Schaerbeek in 2019, which was rejected. Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne announced early in the morning that the police had him under investigation for human trafficking, illegal residence and endangering state security.

In July 2016, a foreign police service tipped off that the man had become radicalized and wanted to set off for jihad in a conflict zone. There were dozens of such reports at that time, the minister said – apparently to justify the authorities checking the information without drawing any conclusions. Another recent warning also turned out to be unfounded: “There was no indication of an imminent danger.”







On Tuesday morning, Federal Prosecutor Frédéric Van Leeuw presented the findings so far into the crime. According to this, the assassin opened fire on Swedish football fans who had just gotten out of a taxi in the center of Brussels around 7 p.m. on Monday evening. This happened at Place Sainctelette, which is located directly on the canal that separates the city center from the municipality of Molenbeek. The attacked took refuge in the entrance hall of a house.

As video footage from passers-by shows, the perpetrator chased them and fired shots at close range. Two people were killed, both of Swedish nationality, with one person also carrying a Swiss passport. A third person was seriously injured and taken to hospital in critical condition. The perpetrator, who was wearing an orange high-visibility vest, fled on his motorcycle.