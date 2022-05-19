Home page World

Split

Emergency chaplains are in front of the high school in Bremerhaven. © Sina Schuldt/dpa

Abitur exams are on the program, but then shots are fired. A gunman injures a school worker. Around 200 students and teachers lock themselves in the classrooms.

Bremerhaven – A man injured a woman with a gun on Thursday in a school in Bremerhaven. The high school employee was taken to the hospital, a police spokeswoman said. It was initially unclear whether life was in danger.

Alarm in the morning: The background to the bloody deed in Bremerhaven is still unclear. © Sina Schuldt/dpa

The police initially did not provide any further information about the injured person. The perpetrator was arrested after the crime. The spokeswoman said nothing was known about the motive.

At the time of the crime, around 200 students were in the building – Abitur exams were on the program of the Lloyd-Gymnasium on Grazer Straße in Bremerhaven-Mitte. It was initially unclear how many teachers and other school employees were present.

According to the initial findings of the police, the armed perpetrator entered the school at around 9:15 a.m. and shot. Police did not say what weapon he used. A school emergency plan was triggered, the students and teachers locked themselves in the classrooms. They spent several hours in the rooms.

Information telephone set up for parents

Emergency services searched the building to ensure there was no further danger. “The police have the situation on site under control,” it said in a statement in the morning. The City of Bremerhaven set up an information phone for the parents of the students.

In the morning, the police reported on Twitter about a major police operation in Bremerhaven and called on the population to avoid Mayor Martin Donandt Square and the adjacent streets.

more on the subject Gunman breaks into school and injures woman Police: The victim in Bremerhaven was a school employee Cellar fire in Ratingen: One injured

After the crime, the school grounds were largely cordoned off with warning tape. In addition to forces from the police, fire brigade and rescue service, pastors and psychologists were also on site. First, several small tents were erected to look after schoolchildren and school staff. Because of the risk of thunderstorms, the tents were later dismantled and the care was moved to a church. Parents were waiting for their children. dpa