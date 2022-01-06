W.owing to the violent protests in Kazakhstan, the first units of a so-called peacekeeping force led by Russia have arrived in the country. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced in Moscow on Thursday. The Kazakh head of state Kassym-Shomart Tokayev had previously discussed a “terrorist threat” and requested military aid from the Russian-led military alliance Organization of the Collective Security Treaty (CSTO).

The “peacekeeping force” was sent to Kazakhstan for a limited time “in order to stabilize and normalize the situation”, it said in a communication from the CSTO. In addition to Russia and Kazakhstan, four other former Soviet republics are members of the military alliance. The alliance did not provide any information on the number of soldiers sent.

Washington, meanwhile, warned Moscow of human rights violations and stressed that the international community would keep an eye on the troops’ actions in Kazakhstan. “The United States and the whole world will be watching any human rights violations,” said US State Department spokesman Ned Price. “We will also watch out for actions that could form the basis for the seizure of Kazakh institutions.”

Dozens of dead and many injured

Kazakhstan has been rocking unprecedented clashes between protesters and security forces for days. Protests, which were initially directed against rising gas prices, expanded into mass protests critical of the government across the country. “Dozen” people have been killed, according to official figures, and more than a thousand people have been injured since the protests began.

The clashes apparently flared up again on Thursday evening; Gunshots could be heard again in the economic metropolis of Almaty. According to media reports, the security forces cleared a central square in the city that was an important meeting point for the demonstrators.

Foreign Office calls for an end to violence

The explosion of violence in Kazakhstan is also being watched with concern in Berlin. The Foreign Office said on Thursday that violent riots were not an acceptable means of political conflict. The use of deadly force against civilians, “especially when military forces are used”, should only be the very last resort. The task now is to find a peaceful solution “within the framework of a comprehensive dialogue with all those involved”.

According to the Foreign Office, you are exchanging ideas with your closest local partners about developments in Kazakhstan. The massive restrictions on access to the Internet and social media there are also viewed with concern. Kazakhstan had taken on obligations to uphold fundamental freedoms within the framework of the OSCE. This also included access to information, freedom of the press and freedom of assembly.