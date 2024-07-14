Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

Several shots were fired at a Donald Trump campaign event. The attempted assassination will now have a significant impact on the 2024 US election.

Butler – During a campaign rally in Pennsylvania ahead of the 2024 US election, where Donald Trump was mobilizing his voter base, shots were suddenly fired. Events unfolded rapidly: Trump was injured in the ear, an innocent bystander and the suspected shooter were killed, and other people were injured. This “attempted assassination” on Trump could usher in an even darker chapter in modern politics for the USA and have a significant impact on the rest of the election campaign.

Shots fired at Trump: Impact on 2024 US election looms

Trump himself reported after the shooting that a bullet had hit his ear. Several US media outlets wrote that law enforcement authorities are investigating the attack as an “attempted assassination”. US President Joe Biden condemned the shooting of Trump and called this type of violence “sick”. “Everyone must condemn it,” he said, adding that it is “one of the reasons why we must reunite this country”. Nevertheless, one thing is already clear: the images of the attack on Trump will accompany the USA and especially the election campaign for the 2024 US election for a long time to come.

Historically, politically motivated violence is not uncommon in the USA. The assassination attempt on John F. Kennedy in November 1963 is probably the best-known example, but other US presidents have also been victims of gun attacks. However, the attempted assassination of Trump comes at a time when the USA is more divided than ever before and the political situation could tip at any time. Political camps have been radicalizing for years, and the storming of the Capitol was just another high point in this spiral of violence.

Political violence ahead of 2024 US election: Trump’s shooting is a new high point

Loud CNN Compared to developments in recent years, the shooting of Donald Trump represents a new, darker chapter of political violence in the USA and is “by definition an attack on democracy and the right of every American to choose their own political leadership.” Trump seized the moment shortly after the assassination attempt for his own benefit: with blood on his ear and cheek and his fist raised, against the backdrop of an American flag, he left the campaign stage. An AP photographer captured this moment and portrayed the assassination victim as a tireless hero. This image will shape the election campaign for the 2024 US election.

Trump will now be mentioned in the same breath as Kennedy, Ronald Reagan or Martin Luther King Jr., even though he is not the sitting US president, because he was the victim of an attack during a presidential election event. This will only benefit his election campaign. Experts now expect that the latest developments with the shooting of Trump will make the election year even more unpredictable.

Biden under pressure after Trump shot: Impact on 2024 US election feared

The incumbent US President Joe Biden is now under pressure: as the leader of a politically shattered nation, he must unite the USA after an assassination attempt on his greatest rival. The shooting of Trump is the first assassination attempt on a sitting or former American president in the age of social media. This poses a great danger: videos of the shooting of Trump, conspiracy theories, blame games and campaign tactics are spreading at the speed of the internet.

Political camps are already trying to exploit the attempted assassination of Trump for the US election. For example, Senator JD Vance of Ohio, one of the finalists for Trump’s running mate, declared moments after the incident that the Democrats had set the stage for an assassination attempt by portraying the 2024 US election as a battle between the forces of democracy and the soldiers of fascism.

After Trump was shot: Former president is celebrated as an invincible hero ahead of the 2024 US election

After the shooting, Trump is being celebrated as an invincible hero by his supporters and is being glorified on social media. It is already clear that the Republican can anchor his image as a stalwart fighter even more firmly in society. He was originally supposed to be officially named as the presidential candidate at the Republican Party Convention next Monday. Now, however, the event will have a completely different tone and may become the starting point for a changed Trump campaign.

The deep divisions in the US during the 2024 election campaign have been the subject of media coverage for months. A Sky News analyst noted that tensions have “just increased significantly” following the shooting of Trump. The assassination of Trump was “an extraordinary moment in what are already deeply troubling times.”

Impact on US election 2024: Shooting of Trump becomes central campaign issue

How the shooting of Trump will ultimately affect the 2024 US election is currently a matter of speculation. However, it is clear that the election campaign will only have one issue in the coming period. This will benefit Trump, while it will be difficult for Biden to set political accents. NBC News reports, for example, that Biden could be pushed out of the media spotlight in the coming days because of the assassination attempt on Trump. After the debate about his health and the hypothetical search for a successor, the waters will now probably calm down and the Democratic camp will strive for unity. (fbu)