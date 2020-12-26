Photos from the site of a shooting in the Kreuzberg district of Berlin, where four people were injured, appeared on the Internet. The footage was published on Saturday, December 26, TV channel REN TV…

It is noted that the shooters managed to escape. A special operation is being conducted in the area, the shooters are being searched for with the help of a helicopter.

The incident took place near the office of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD). However, the police have not yet linked the incident with political motives, reports Der spiegel…

It is known that three victims are in the hospital. At the scene of the shooting, they were assisted by rescuers and doctors. Another wounded man was dragged out of the Landwehr Canal, which is located near the Möckernbrücke metro station. The man jumped into the water himself. He suffered a leg injury.

On November 25, a car crashed into the gate of the German Chancellor’s Office, Angela Merkel. On the car were the words “Killers of children and the elderly” and “Stop the policy of globalization.” According to one of the versions, the incident is connected with the action of opponents of quarantine measures in Germany.