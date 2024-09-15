Trump Nähe sei nach den Schüssen in Sicherheit gewesen. Das teilte ein Sprecher am Sonntag mit, nannte zunächst jedoch keine Details. Laut der Polizei von Palm Beach County fielen die Schüsse auf dem Gelände des Trump International Golf Course in Florida, auf dem der frühere Präsident gerade Golf spielte. Ein Verdächtiger sei festgenommen worden, das Motiv bislang jedoch unklar. Der Sender CNN berichtete unter Berufung auf Sicherheitsbeamte, es sei eine Langwaffe sichergestellt worden.

Police vehicles have blocked an intersection near the Trump International Golf Club. dpa

The Secret Service, which is responsible for Trump’s protection, spoke of an “incident” in the early afternoon; further information would be announced later in the evening. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi announced on the X platform that the former president was safe after an “incident”. This occurred on Sunday shortly before 2 p.m. (local time).

While the New York Post wrote shortly after the incident that the shots were not aimed at Trump, CNN reported that the police assumed that Trump was the target. There was no official confirmation.

Harris and Biden informed

The White House said in a statement that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running as the Democratic presidential candidate against Trump, had been informed of the incident and were relieved “to know Trump is safe.”