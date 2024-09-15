Der republikanische Präsidentschaftskandidat Donald Trump ist Angaben seines Wahlkampfteams zufolge nach Schüssen „in seiner Nähe“ in Sicherheit. „Keine weiteren Details zu diesem Zeitpunkt“, teilte sein Sprecher Steven Cheung mit. Es war zunächst völlig unklar, was sich genau ereignet hatte und ob Trump selbst in Gefahr war. Er hielt sich am Wochenende in seinem Golfklub in West Palm Beach im US-Bundesstaat Florida auf.

Der Sprecher des Secret Service teilte auf der Plattform X mit, dass der Ex-Präsident nach einem „Vorfall“ in Sicherheit sei. Dieser habe sich am Sonntag kurz vor 14.00 Uhr (Ortszeit) ereignet. Sprecher Anthony Guglielmi gab ebenfalls an, dass Trump in Sicherheit sei – nannte aber keine weiteren Details.

The Secret Service in the United States is responsible for protecting high-ranking politicians, including current and former presidents.

The New York Post wrote that two people had shot at each other outside the golf club. The shots were not aimed at Trump, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources. There was no official confirmation of this.

US President Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris were informed about the “security incident” related to Donald Trump. Both were “relieved” to know that the Republican presidential candidate was safe, the White House said. “They are being regularly updated by their team,” it continued.