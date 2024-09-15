Congresswoman Greene: Trump has been the target of a second assassination attempt

Another assassination attempt was made on former US President and Republican candidate for the country’s highest office Donald Trump, Congresswoman Taylor Greene reported.

Shots were fired near the politician as he was leaving a golf club in West Palm Beach. The Secret Service, which protects the top US officials, responded to the emergency – according to The New York Post, agents prevented an assassination attempt, seeing in the hands of a suspicious man something that looked like a weapon, and opened fire on him.

Trump was not injured and is now safe, Greene said.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung clarified that the shots were fired in close proximity to the presidential candidate.

An abandoned Kalashnikov AK-47 assault rifle was later found in the bushes near the scene of the incident. It is known that one man was detained when he tried to escape from the scene of the shooting. It is unclear whether this is the same person who was shot at by Secret Service agents or a person unrelated to the assassination attempt.

US President Joe Biden was informed of the emergency. The White House said it would continue to monitor the situation.

Two months ago, Trump miraculously survived an assassination attempt

Two months ago, on July 13, an assassination attempt was made on Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. Local resident Thomas Matthew Crooks fired several shots from an AR-15 assault rifle at the presidential candidate during his speech at a campaign rally. The politician was saved by a miracle – at the last moment he turned his head to the side to read a prompt on the screen, and the bullet flying at his temple only grazed his ear. The politician fell on the stage, Secret Service agents covered him with their bodies, and after waiting for the shooter to be eliminated by a sniper, he was urgently evacuated.

Following the incident, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned. She explained her decision by citing personal shortcomings in the agency’s activities. However, Trump himself praised the Secret Service. According to him, his defenders did a fantastic job, eliminating the shooter who attempted to assassinate him on the first try.

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the Secret Service has beefed up Trump’s security detail. The decision was made “based on the evolving nature of the threat” and in connection with Trump’s transition to the official presidential candidate status. The minister said the politician’s security detail has been expanded.