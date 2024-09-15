Home policy

Patrick Mayer

Shots are fired at Donald Trump’s golf club in Florida. According to the Secret Service, the former US president is safe. What is known so far.

Palm Beach – In the USA There was apparently another assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump on Sunday (September 15). At the golf club of the presidential candidate for the US election 2024 shots were fired.

Assassination attempt on Donald Trump: Shots fired at golf club in Florida

“President Trump is safe after shots were fired near him,” a Trump spokesman said of the incident in West Palm Beach, Florida. According to a police spokesman, no one was injured. Donald Trump On July 13, 2024, he survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally for the 2024 presidential election near Butler in the US state of Pennsylvania with minor injuries.

US media reported an arrest on the extensive grounds of Trump’s golf club on Sunday evening. FBI investigators are therefore assuming that there was a new assassination attempt on the former head of state. This was known until late Sunday evening (as of 11:30 p.m.).

Assassination attempt on Donald Trump: Secret Service probably shoots suspect

What happened? As the New York Post reported that a Secret Service employee shot at a suspicious person. The security guard spotted the barrel of a gun, it said. And that the suspect was arrested. According to media reports, two people shot at each other. As the US broadcaster CNN writes on his news website, Trump was playing golf when the shooting occurred. Trump was moving between holes five and six on his South Florida golf course when the security incident occurred, a source briefed on the matter said CNN The suspect was standing a few steps away from the former president.

Where did the alleged assassination attempt take place? On Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach. Not far from the club grounds is his Mar-a-Lago estate, where he lives when he is not on the campaign trail or attending other official appointments. The 78-year-old owns several golf courses around the world, including Trump National Doral in Miami (Florida).

Attempted assassination of Donald Trump: Police allegedly seize assault rifle

Who is the suspected attacker? As the New York Times reported, citing official information, that an AK-47 assault rifle was confiscated from a suspect. So far, there has always been talk of one suspect, which is why it is probably a man. The age and origin of the suspect, as well as the motive for the alleged assassination attempt, had not (yet) been communicated late Sunday evening. (pm)