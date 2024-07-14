Home page World

During a major operation in Albstadt on the Swabian Alb, police found three dead and two injured. © David Pichler/Südwestdeutsches Mediennetzwerk/dpa

Shots are fired in a residential building in Albstadt. A short time later, a large police contingent arrives, including special forces. They make a gruesome discovery.

Albstadt – Dozens of patrol cars race at high speed along the federal highway towards Albstadt. Sirens can be heard, helicopters circle over the town on the Swabian Alb. A short time later, police officers make a gruesome discovery in a residential building: they discover three dead and two seriously injured.

According to the public prosecutor’s office and the police, the dead were two men and one woman. Among them was the suspected perpetrator, a 63-year-old German hunter. The two injured women suffered gunshot wounds. Rescue helicopters took them to hospitals. Their exact state of health was initially unclear.

Police assume family-internal

According to initial findings, it was not a shooting spree. Investigators believe it was more of a family affair. There is currently no evidence of third-party involvement. According to the public prosecutor’s office and the police, two of the fatalities were a 24-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman.

The women who were shot were 26 and 59 years old. Officers found the suspected perpetrator dead in the garden of the house. The murder weapon was confiscated. It was not known what the relationship between the dead and injured was. The investigators did not provide any information about their exact family relationships.

Investigators are currently assuming that the crime was committed within the family. © Jannik Nölke/dpa

The crime scene is in a residential area in Lautlingen – a district of Albstadt with 1,800 residents. Several residents reported shots to the police via the emergency number at around 12:30 on Sunday. Shortly afterwards, a large contingent of police and rescue workers was on the way to the house. A helicopter dropped off a special task force.

A short time later, the residential area is full of officers: According to eyewitnesses, 30 to 40 patrol cars and dozens of rescue workers are on duty. Police officers with protective helmets, vests and machine guns cordon off the area around the crime scene. Forensic technicians and criminal investigators secure evidence and clues.

Background of the crime unclear

According to investigators, the investigation into the exact sequence of events and the background is ongoing. There are currently no clues as to the motive of the suspected perpetrator. However, there are indications as to where the man might have gotten the murder weapon from: the 63-year-old was a hunter. Whether the firearm used in the crime was one of the weapons he legally owned as part of his hunting activities is part of the investigation, it was said.

The investigation into the exact sequence of events and the background is ongoing. © Jannik Nölke/dpa

Albstadt is a small town in the Zollernalb district and has about 46,000 inhabitants. The town is located on the Swabian Alb, about 85 kilometers south of Stuttgart and about 60 kilometers north of Lake Constance. dpa