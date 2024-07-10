Juarez City.- Gunmen opened fire tonight at two houses located in different parts of the western part of the city.

The first was on Chihuahua and Francisco Sarabia streets, where a moving vehicle fired at least five shots at the house.

Another house shot at was reported on Islas Marquesas and Isla Tiburón streets in the 16 de Septiembre neighborhood, where shots were also fired at a home five times.

There were no injuries in either location, only damage to the facades of the houses.