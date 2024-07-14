Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

Press Split

According to the FBI, there was an assassination attempt on former President Trump. © Ippen Media

Donald Trump was physically injured during a campaign rally and another person died. Authorities are investigating.

Butler/Pennsylvania – After the shooting at a campaign rally in the US state of Pennsylvania, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has classified the incident as an “attempted assassination” against former President Donald Trump. The shooting was “an attempted assassination against our former President Donald Trump,” said FBI agent Kevin Rojek on Saturday (local time) in Butler, the location of the rally.

Trump was injured in the ear by the shots; according to authorities, in addition to the suspected shooter, a bystander was also killed and two others were seriously injured.

More information coming soon. (AFP/frs)