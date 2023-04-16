BAt least four people have been killed in a gunshot in a small town in the US state of Alabama. Numerous others were injured, according to a statement by the police on Sunday morning (local time), which was available to US media. The authorities did not give any information about the age of the victims, who happened on Saturday evening around 10:30 p.m. in the town of Dadeville. The local television station WRBL reported, with reference to investigators, that a teenager had celebrated his 16th birthday in the dance studio.

Other US media had previously reported that the act of violence may have occurred at a birthday party in a dance studio. It was therefore also unclear whether the shooter or shooters were caught. Media reports spoke of around 20 injured young people. There was no official information on the possible motive. According to WRBL, investigators assumed that a dispute escalated. Dadeville is about 70 kilometers northeast of the capital, Montgomery.

A fatal gun attack also occurred in the state of Kentucky, north of Alabama, on Saturday evening. Shots were fired into a crowd in the largest city of Louisville, police said at a press conference on Saturday night.

At least two people were fatally hit. At least four people were taken to hospital with injuries, one of whom is in critical condition. Further details were not initially known.