Ciudad Juárez— This morning, armed individuals attacked the exterior of a home and a personnel transport truck in the Senderos de San Isidro subdivision.

The incident was reported at 1:29 a.m. at the intersection of Senderos de Mendizábal and Senderos de Loriana, local officials reported.

The complainant’s account states that it was a white pickup truck with a red bed from which two men in dark clothing got out and then approached the front yard of a house and a truck parked outside the house to fire their weapons.

Five spent .22 caliber shells were found at the scene.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made of those responsible.