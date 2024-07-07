Home page World

Several shots were fired at a gas station in Konstanz. A man was hit and seriously injured. (Symbolic image) © Marcel Kusch/dpa

Suddenly several shots are fired from a scooter at a gas station in Konstanz. The target: a group of people. A man is hit and seriously injured. A possible motive is a mystery.

Konstanz – An unknown person shot several times at a group of people at a gas station in Konstanz, seriously injuring a man. The shots were fired early in the morning from a moving scooter, the police and the public prosecutor’s office said. The target was a small group of people. One shot hit a 37-year-old. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but his life is not in danger.

The perpetrators – a scooter rider and his pillion passenger – drove on and escaped undetected for the time being. An initial search was unsuccessful. The background to the crime and other details were not initially known.

According to police statements, there were three physical altercations during the night. It is unclear whether there is a connection; this must be checked. Investigations are being carried out in all directions. dpa