From: Luke Zigo

A mobile police guard stands in front of the Islamic cultural center that was shot at on Sunday (01/23/2022). © Johannes Stein/dpa

Air gun bullets hit the facade of an Islamic cultural center on Sunday – nobody was injured. A 55-year-old resident is now under investigation.

Halle – In Halle, an airgun was shot at an Islamic cultural center during midday prayer. Police said no people were injured. There was no major damage to the building either. After initial investigations, the suspicion against a 55-year-old resident of an apartment building opposite was confirmed. According to the police, he was identified as the owner of the apartment from whose window, according to witness reports, the shots emanated.

A “corresponding long gun for shooting diabolos and a gas pressure pistol” was found on the man and secured, it said. After an interrogation, the suspect was not arrested and was allowed to leave, the police said. According to initial findings, he has not yet appeared with politically motivated crimes. No further details about the incident were initially released. State security is investigating.

Left faction: “We are appalled by the shots at believers”

In a first reaction to the incident, the parliamentary group of the left*: “We are appalled by the shots at the believers”. The facility has already been the target of such attacks on several occasions. The situation that people could be targeted directly in front of the mosque also has to do with the fact that the mosque is too small for the number of believers and some of them have to pray in front of the mosque. “The community finally needs the support and the necessary sensitivity from the state government,” said the group’s religious policy spokesman, Wulf Gallert.

“Today (midday prayer) believers (including wheelchair users) in our mosque in Halle were repeatedly shot at with airguns,” the Central Council of Muslims in Germany wrote on Twitter. When it comes to Islamophobia and racism, it doesn’t just stop at words.

The Saxony-Anhalt Refugee Council sharply condemned the act. "The radicalization and ongoing right-wing violence in this federal state* are a disgrace," the council tweeted on Sunday. "Attacks like today must be scandalized instead of being tacitly tolerated! Solidarity now." (lz / dpa)