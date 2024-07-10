Fear and tension this morning at the shopping centre Rome Eastlocated in via Collatina, near the A24 motorway toll booth. Around 10:30, two criminals with their faces covered broke into the shopping area, aiming at a jewelry store.

armed robbery this morning at the Roma Est shopping center

The robbers’ incursion immediately alerted the security guards present on site who intervened in an attempt to foil the attack. A shootout ensued which spread panic among the numerous customers and workers present at the time of the attack. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the situation was one of extreme excitement and fear. The shopping center is particularly crowded these days, given the start of the seasonal sales. It was very easy for the criminals to enter the building and they promptly took advantage of the situation.

The bandits managed to escape with some jewelry taken from the windows, leaving behind a scene of chaos. The authorities quickly arrived on the scene and immediately launched a manhunt to track down the two fugitives, who disappeared in a car.

The alarm was raised shortly after 10.30am, when gunshots could be clearly heard even in the shops adjacent to the jewelry store targeted. The instinctive reaction of many shop assistants was to lock themselves inside their stores to seek shelter, adding further tension to an already dramatic situation.

Despite the initial panic, the other stores in the mall resumed business as usual during the morning. The police, who intervened promptly, are conducting investigations to identify and capture those responsible for this daring criminal action.

The local community, still shaken by the incident, is waiting for further updates. Investigators are collecting testimonies and reviewing images from security cameras in the hope of finding useful elements to quickly solve the case and restore tranquility to the area.

