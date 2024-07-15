Andersherum ergibt sich ein klareres Bild. Was auch immer den Attentäter zu seiner Tat bewogen hat, sie könnte verheerende Folgen zeitigen. Denn schon vorher war eine sehr große Zahl von Trump-Anhängern überzeugt davon, dass Joe Biden und die Demokraten „alles“ tun würden, um Trump an einer Rückkehr ins Weiße Haus zu hindern.

Verschwörungsmythen über die Demokraten

Viele Millionen Republikaner geben sich weiterhin überzeugt davon, dass Biden und dessen Leute schon vor vier Jahren die Wahlen manipuliert hätten, um Trump von der Macht zu vertreiben. Eine erschütternd große Untergruppe dieser Leute schiebt den Demokraten sogar die Freisetzung des Coronavirus in die Schuhe – denn erst die Pandemie, so ihr Verschwörungsmythos, habe die Bedingungen geschaffen, in dem die Wahl zu Bidens Gunsten habe manipuliert werden können.

Almost unanimously, Republican politicians are spreading the claim that the Biden administration and its allied Democrats pursued the four criminal proceedings against Trump in order to eliminate their political opponents. Trump wears his conviction in New York like a badge of honor. Trump and his followers have been criticizing the judiciary, including and especially the FBI, for years.

Regardless of what the FBI investigation in Pennsylvania reveals, how vigorously Biden distances himself from the unacceptable violence and how Trump may exploit the drama, millions of Americans will have no doubt that the “establishment” ignited the next stage in its fight against Trump, i.e. against “the people” on Saturday in Butler.

Heavily armed Trump supporters

The hard core of these Trump supporters are heavily armed men who would not hesitate to resort to violence themselves – of course only “in defense of democracy.” January 6, 2021 in Washington already showed this. Just a few days ago, well-known right-wing and radical right-wing ideologues from Trump’s circle warned in a detailed report that the Biden administration “could circumvent constitutional limits and disregard the will of the voters if they demand a new president.” The warning came from the same people around the Heritage Foundation think tank who had already developed a kind of blueprint for Trump’s revolutionary rule months ago with their “Project 2025.”

Of all Americans, Trump might be the only one who could calm tempers now. He would have the biggest possible stage for doing so: the four-day Republican nominating convention begins in Milwaukee this Monday. But there is very little evidence that Trump, who was almost killed on Saturday, will pause in shock and accept responsibility.

His impulse is different, as was shown at the scene by his clenched fist and his call to his supporters to “fight”. After the storming of the Capitol three and a half years ago, Trump sent out calls for peacefulness, which he and his people still hide behind today; now Trump also sent out a call for unity and left the accusations against Democrats to other Republicans. At the same time, however, Trump has always defended, if not incited, the perpetrators of violence in previous cases. At the beginning of his first presidency, Trump promised to end the “American carnage”. In the current election campaign, he promised Americans: “I am your vengeance.”

Joe Biden also found the right words at the weekend. He sought dialogue with Trump, expressed his sympathy for the other victims and called for rhetorical disarmament. The assassination and the Trump show in Milwaukee are likely to briefly distract attention from the debate about the mental fitness of the 81-year-old incumbent.

On the other hand, the Democrats’ dilemma has only become more acute: Trump only seems stronger after the assassination attempt. Biden, on the other hand, is now the commander-in-chief of a country in which a (presumably) political assassination could have taken place. He has already called for an independent investigation into why the Secret Service failed to protect the rally.