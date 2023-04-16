Home page World

Several people were killed in a shooting at a birthday party in the US state of Alabama. © Elizabeth White/WRBL via AP/dpa

Shots were fired in the US state of Alabama on Saturday evening – at a teenager’s birthday party. Four people died.

Update from April 16, 2023 at 6:40 p.m.: A police press conference confirmed that the shots in Montgomery, which killed at least four people, were fired at a birthday party. “It was connected to a birthday party,” police officer Jeremy Burkett said at the press conference. However, he did not provide any information about what led to the incident or whether there were any arrests in connection with it. US media reported that the victims were mostly young people because it was a 16th birthday party.

USA: Gunshots at teenager’s birthday party – at least four dead

First report from April 16, 2023: Montgomery – At least four people have been killed in a gunshot in a small town in the US state of Alabama. Numerous others were injured, according to a statement by the police on Sunday morning (local time), which was available to US media. Authorities gave no information on the victims’ ages or the background to the incident, which took place around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday evening in the town of Dadeville.

Four dead in gunshots in Alabama – apparently at a birthday party

US media had previously reported that the act of violence may have occurred at a birthday party in a dance studio. Also BBC reports that the shots were fired at a teenager’s birthday party. However, it was unclear whether the shooter or shooters were caught. Dadeville is about 70 kilometers northeast of the capital, Montgomery.

A fatal gun attack also occurred in the state of Kentucky, north of Alabama, on Saturday evening. Shots were fired into a crowd in the largest city of Louisville, police said at a press conference on Saturday night. At least two people were fatally hit. At least four people were taken to hospital with injuries, one of whom is in critical condition. Further details were not initially known.

Just a few days earlier, shots were fired in a bank building in Louisville, killing four people. The shooting at a US elementary school at the end of March, in which six people died, also caused horror. (With material from the dpa)