Six people were injured, including a child, by shots fired at a bar in the early hours of this Sunday, 19th, in Inhaúma, in the northern part of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the Secretary of State for the Military Police, three victims of the shooting received first aid from emergency teams from the Fire Department and City Hall. Agents from the 3rd Battalion of the Military Police, from Méier, were called to the scene of the crime, on Rua Lagoa Redonda, and informed that three other people had been rescued by people.

Witnesses reported that the shots were fired by men who passed by on a motorcycle and fired in the direction of a bar.

The victims were taken to the Salgado Filho Municipal Hospital, in Méier, also in the north, and to the Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital, in the city center.

The occurrence was registered at the 21st Police Station.

The post Shots fired at a bar leave 6 people injured in the northern part of Rio, which first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

