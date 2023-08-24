ROME. Some gunshots were fired in the street in Ostia, on the Roman coast, not far from the beach and near the Lido station. The episode took place in via Domenico Baffigo around 2.50 pm. At the moment they would not be injured. The police identified the suspect in the evening: it is not yet clear what his target was. Several residents reported the shots.

According to the agents, the man would be a citizen originally from Chile, residing in a condominium of public housing that are located not far from the place where the shooting took place. The settlement of accounts, according to the investigators, would have matured at the height of a quarrel between members of the same family, which had broken out just before the man fired the gunshots towards the door. During the inspection, the Scientific Police did not find shell casings and bullets. The area is still manned by the police. It is not excluded that the pistol could be a dog repellent. It would therefore not be an episode linked to organized crime on the Roman coast.

Although in the last period there have been several explosions in the same area. After the paper bombs detonated in recent days against some commercial activities, the gunshots exploded in the air today just before 3 by a man bring the feuds between the ‘galaxy’ of criminal groups of Ostia, on the coast, back into the spotlight Roman. The man, possibly South American, fired into the air from a bus window in the direction of some houses and the state police immediately started a manhunt, even with the use of a helicopter. In recent days in Ostia there have been several attacks with paper bombs, which exploded a short time later, against a car showroom, a car parked in front of a financial police barracks, a restaurant and the car of the owners of a other restaurant business.

In particular, on the night of 11 August last a paper bomb was detonated against the car, an Audi Q5, owned by the owners of an Ostia restaurant. The car was parked on the Amerigo Vespucci seafront near the club and the explosion damaged the bonnet of the car and created a ditch in the asphalt. In the previous days, a homemade bomb had been detonated in Dragona in front of a car showroom, another had been thrown against the window of a restaurant in Fiumicino, also damaging the veranda and a paper bomb had been exploded in front of the Guardia di Finanza barracks, damaging a car and the windshield of a passing bus. Recent news events have brought attention back to Ostia to such an extent that only 10 days ago a provincial committee for public order and safety was held in Rome at the end of which the prefect of Rome, Lamberto Giannini, ordered a strengthening of territorial control services on the Roman coast.