Daniel Noboa said he was the victim of an attack, but the National Police of Ecuador and the Minister of the Interior denied that the shots were aimed at the candidate. | Photo: EFE/José Jácome

An exchange of fire in the canton of Durán, in western Ecuador, interrupted this Thursday (17) a caravan of presidential candidate Daniel Noboa, from the National Democratic Alliance (ADN) coalition.

According to the newspaper El Universo, when they heard the shots, the participants in the caravan crouched down and the candidate’s security guards removed him from the scene. Noboa was unhurt, and no information on deaths or injuries has been released. On X, Twitter’s new name, the candidate said he was the victim of an attack.

“They just attacked our caravan in Durán, thank God we left unharmed. Intimidation and fear have no place in the country we love and it is because of it that we are committed to change once and for all”, wrote Noboa, who in the polls has appeared in sixth or seventh place among the eight candidates for the presidential election on Sunday (20 ).

However, in messages on X, the National Police of Ecuador and the Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, ruled out that the shots were an attack on the candidate.

Ecuador is experiencing a major public security crisis, which has been reflected in the electoral campaign. On the 9th, presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was assassinated in Quito.

A day later, Estefany Puente, candidate for alternate member of the National Assembly, survived an attack in Quevedo, in the province of Los Ríos. On Monday (14), Pedro Briones, leader of the Citizen Revolution party, was shot dead in the city of Esmeraldas.