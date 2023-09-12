Home page politics

From: Christina Denk

Split

The Ukrainian military raised a flag in Donetsk. The Russian military targeted it several times – thereby revealing sensitive information to Ukraine.

Avdiivka – A Ukrainian flag became fatal to the Russian army on the 562nd day of the Ukrainian War. On the occasion of Avdiivka’s birthday, the yellow-blue piece of fabric rose into the sky on balloons over the Donetsk region – and was shot down several times. But what the Russians apparently hadn’t considered was that they were betraying themselves. Ukraine reacted promptly.

Flag for the city’s birthday in the Ukraine war – Russians shoot several times at a piece of fabric

Once a year, the Ukrainian flag rises into the sky in Avdiivka on the city’s birthday on September 9th. It has become a tradition, writes the news site Euromaidan Press. This year, the flag was reportedly so large that it had to be unfurled at the city’s stadium. She was sent into the sky on balloons.

The small Ukrainian town of Avdiivka Avdiivka is a small town in Donetsk Oblast. Since the start of the Ukrainian War, it has become a frontline city that the Ukrainian army continues to defend fiercely. In March 2023, Avdiivka was largely destroyed by Russian attacks. Of the once almost 33,000 residents, only a few remain. The approximately 2,000 civilians who were still in the city on March 26, 2023 were asked to leave the city by the Ukrainian military administration.

“It was probably the most successful flag launch [von Awdijiwka nach Donezk – Anm. d. Red.] at all,” said Vitalii Barabash, head of Avdiyivka’s military administration, loudly Kyiv Independent then on local TV. “For several hours the Ukrainian flag flew over occupied Donetsk,” where the Ukrainian army is increasingly attacking Russian positions.

According to Barabash, she flew over several districts towards the regional capital Donetsk. Recordings that the Telegram account “Typically Donetsk” published, show the flag over the Kalininsky district. Eventually she landed in the Leninsky district of the eastern Ukrainian capital, it is said Euromaidan Press. On their way, the Russian military apparently tried to take the flag down from the sky several times.

Russians betray themselves by shooting down flags – “revealed all their firing positions”

“When the Ukrainian flag flew from Avdiivka to Donetsk, the Russians tried to shoot it down with all the means at their disposal,” Barabash reported on TV, according to the media. They “gave away all their firing positions,” he emphasized. The 110th Brigade then “worked very hard against it.”

A large Ukrainian flag was shot at by Russia – with consequences for the Russian military. © Screenshot Twitter

The head of the military administration did not disclose details or successes of the counterattacks. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense commented at the request of the Business Insider also not yet about the attacks.

After the flag flight: Ukrainians want liberation – Russia says it won the elections

Vitalii Barabash considered the flag start on September 9th a success, regardless of the distance covered. He said on television that he had received many messages from residents of the occupied territories. They “told me that they were waiting for the liberation of Donetsk,” said Barabash.

Images of the Ukraine War: Great horror and small moments of happiness View photo series

Meanwhile, Russia has once again staged sham elections in occupied eastern Ukraine. According to official information, the Kremlin party United Russia received widespread support. “We are getting the majority everywhere, more than 2.7 million people in the four regions cast their votes for United Russia,” said the head of the party’s Central Executive Committee, Alexander Sidyakin, according to the Russian News Agency Interfax. There were no independent election observers during the vote. The unfree elections in eastern Ukraine were met with international resentment. (chd)