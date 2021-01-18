A new chapter of the fierce union internal that the Buenos Aires UOCRA has was lived in the early hours of this Monday in the town of Ensenada, more precisely at the entrance to the Hydroelectric Power Plant.

There, a protest ended in a serious confrontation between two factions of that union, which included shots and stones and left two seriously injured.

According to the first information, Techint company workers denounced that the UOCRA faction headed by Cristian “Puly” Medina, one of Juan Pablo “Pata” Medina’s sons, attacked them with stones, sticks and even firearms.

“They want to recover the works of the region, and SITRAIC (Union of workers of the Construction Industry), which is the new union, has the work of Techint, which is one of the largest. That is why they attacked us,” they argued. workers to the newspaper El Día.

News in development.

JPE