At 5:30 am I get in the car heading to the Gaza Strip. It's still dark in Tel Aviv, heavy clouds threatening rain hang in the sky. Despite the cold wind on this winter morning, we open the windows to hear the sirens in case there is a missile alarm.

“The country is different,” our daughters said when they greeted us at the airport, a few days earlier. It was not clear to us whether we heard sadness or pride in their voices. They moved to Israel to study a few years ago, but they didn't want to leave the country at that time, so we came to support them during wartime. We soon realized that our daughters didn’t need our support as much, “There are other people in Israel who need help!”

They tell how they help the population that suffered the attacks “Israel urgently needs volunteers, hundreds of thousands of women and men are reservists in the army, tens of thousands of workers from Thailand and the Philippines, who were also victims of Hamas, fled to their home countries after the attack. And thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza Strip have not been allowed to enter the country since October 7 for fear of attacks.”

We want to hear how they experienced that time, when Ariela tells us about the funeral of her teacher who was murdered trying to save his daughter and wife on the kibbutz. “There were a lot of people I knew from the university at this funeral. There I met my friend who tapped me on the shoulder and told me: congratulations! Now you can be Israeli; experienced his first war! He hugged me and burst into tears.”

Cecília tells us that she was called to help with funerals. For two weeks every day she traveled from one funeral to another. She has experienced so many funerals that she has already planned what her own burial would be like. She says it, gesturing a lot in an excitement that I don't understand. I listen to my daughter, patiently, feeling her need to talk about her experience, but thinking about the absurdity of a healthy 22-year-old girl planning her funeral as if it were an absolutely normal thing…

So, my husband and I, helped by our daughters, started looking for volunteer work.

We signed up for Kibbutz Beeri, where 10% of the population was murdered in a particularly cruel way, more than 50 people were kidnapped and many houses burned. Within half an hour we received confirmation of the work with the following message: “Please come with sturdy shoes, a hat, water and sandwiches, as the nearby shops are closed”.

We continued through Ashkelon, turned left at kibbutz Yad Mordechai, passing through Sderot and recognizing the signs with the names of places already familiar from newspaper and television news. The roads get smaller and smaller as we get closer to Gaza, which makes the strong army presence more noticeable. Along the way we see many posters saying “We will win”, “We are one people” or “Bring them back”. Posters with photos of the kidnapped hostages are hung on fences, on poles, on bridges. Israeli flags are flying everywhere, as if the country was celebrating its independence or some important football game.

Arriving in a small town called Netivot, a bus with other volunteers awaits us and takes us to the work field. We parked the car and got on the almost full bus. We are around 40 people aged between 14 and 87 years old. Men and women of all professions and economic levels, students, employees and some foreigners like us. The noise of heavy artillery gradually increases as we get closer, but we quickly get used to the “singing” of missiles in nature instead of the singing of birds, which probably fled along with the foreign workers.

“That’s a Pomelit.” Michal explains to us, showing us a large, green citrus fruit as we get off the bus. “Mix of Pomelo which is sweet and Eshkolit (Grapefruit) which is bitter. We usually export this fruit to Japan, but after the attack we were not allowed to enter the fields for three weeks, where the terrorists hid, the harvest time passed. Now the fruits are so ripe that they can only be used for juice. “

Michal divided us into two groups, one that collected the fruits from the top of the tree and threw them on the ground, while the other collected the fruits from the ground and dumped them into containers. We chose to work on top of the trees. Each volunteer receives an iron ladder and a burlap bag and is spread throughout the orchard. The work is dynamic, but hard; the trees are full of Pomelits which weigh around half a kilo each, the branches have thorns, the foliage is dense, the ladders are so heavy to carry that sometimes it is easier to climb the trees and walk along the branches than to use the ladder. An unthinkable thing, for those of us who work sitting in front of a computer. We soon noticed our scratched arms and were surprised by our effectiveness!

Gunshots and explosions accompany us throughout our adventure. The Gaza Strip is less than two miles away, but we feel safe. Suddenly, two stronger detonations shake us on top of the tree, followed by waves of air pressure. In fright, we quickly descended through the branches and threw ourselves on the ground, hugging our heads with our arms. We wait quietly for a few seconds, but the siren doesn't go off. I watch the other volunteers continue their work normally and I deduce, after the shock, that I heard Israeli artillery firing at us, towards the Gaza Strip. The noise is very loud, we hear the cannons so close that we can even smell the burning, but we don't see anything.

When we got up from the ground we found a leaflet written in Arabic that we recognized as a warning of the Israeli attack on the northern region of Gaza distributed to the population, indicating the escape to the south. The wind must have brought it to the orchard. I keep the souvenir leaflet in my pocket.

After that day, we returned several times to work at Kibbutz Beeri. Artillery no longer scares us. This time we were taken to the avocado plantation.

“We only harvest Hass avocados,” explains Yarden, the group leader, referring to the small type of avocado with thick, wrinkled skin. “Everything we collect from the trees today will be on the Christmas table in a week across Europe. Europeans like our avocados, but they don’t “want” to know that they come from Israel. So we don’t put our labels on the avocados so as not to harm sales.”

At first glance, avocado trees appear to be empty of fruit. But penetrating the interior of the tree, approaching its trunk, you can distinguish the avocado from the leaves that have exactly the same color, and you can then notice the abundance of fruit distributed throughout the branches. Some trees carry up to one hundred kilograms of fruit. We instinctively associate avocados with hostages in the Gaza Strip: so close to us and yet invisible to our eyes; hidden in some hole beneath our feet.

After three hours of harvesting, Yarden calls everyone to take a break. As the volunteers unwrap their sandwiches, he recounts the events of October 7th. His older brother, an accountant at the kibbutz's print shop, fought together with other members against the terrorists until the ammunition ran out, eliminating some terrorists and preventing a greater tragedy. Almost all were brutally murdered shortly before the Israeli military arrived.

Yarden is a robust, muscular man, but he fights back his tears like a child as he describes his brother's struggle in detail. He himself was not in the kibbutz that day, otherwise he would not be alive.

The people of Beeri experienced the worst horrors of the hell of “Black Saturday”, as this massacre was called in Israel. “Until that date, our kibbutz was a paradise!” The solidarity of so many volunteers is the best thing he has experienced since then, especially those coming from outside the country. When he finishes counting, he thanks us for our work and for listening to him. We realize that his need to talk about the subject is much greater than our curiosity or readiness to listen.

We go back to work, which now looks different. Volunteers are more thoughtful, more focused and more efficient than before. I try to talk to other people who also witnessed Black Saturday and listen to their stories. When we filled the gigantic container with four tons of avocados, we finished the day's work. We got into the car scratched, tired and a mix of other intense sensations. On the way we left the road and entered Nahal Oz, a small town nearby, to buy water and refuel. We drove around the streets for a few minutes without seeing anyone in this place that looked like a ghost town: “ah, it must be one of the cities that was evacuated!”

We continue driving slowly to observe the lifeless city towards the main road when I notice a young man talking loudly on the phone looking for something. Next to him is a giant pile of scrap metal and a huge line of cars. The country has truly changed, just as our daughters said. Our curiosity to understand what was happening there made us approach: “Are you looking for a car?” We asked the young man getting out of the car.

Like Yarden, he too had a huge need to talk about Black Saturday. We received his detailed story about the 20 hours of terror he spent with his dogs inside the bunker, “my dogs felt that something strange was happening, that there was a problem and they simply stayed quiet during those 20 hours, they didn't ask for food or do their thing. needs. If they barked, I would be dead!” His car was removed from the kibbutz by the army along with all the others. According to Jewish law, these cars taken from the area of ​​the massacre will soon be buried, as they contain blood or remains of the murdered people. That's why this young man was urgently looking for his car.

After offering our help, we said goodbye wishing good luck and admiring people who, after a trauma, turn things around and move on with their lives. Admiring all the young people who arrived from all over the world to help defend Israel. Who are pacifists, but who understand that at certain times war is the only way to bring peace. Young people who rely solely on their own strength, developing a self-confidence that is sometimes annoying, but essential.

The sun was already setting on the road on this intense day. Volunteer work made us feel different. We passed again a large number of tanks and heavy military equipment with strange types of vehicles that I wouldn't know what to call, but which for me were now part of the landscape.

Daniel Targownik and Paula Zimerman Targowni They are filmmakers. Daniel was a Middle Eastern news producer for ARD television and Paula was a director of medium-length and feature-length documentaries. His daughters currently live in Israel.