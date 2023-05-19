It was not a pleasant awakening for Daniele Arigliano, president of Brindisi, who celebrated his return to Serie C a few days ago after winning the play-off against Cavese. Around 4.30 this night seven shots were fired – apparently, a 9×21 caliber – against the nearby windows of two businesses owned by the president himself (the headquarters of a dairy, hit by two bullets ) and his brother Teodoro (also a member of the club, owner of an electrical appliance store hit by five bullets). The activities are based on the outskirts of Cavallino, in the province of Lecce. No harm was done to people, despite the fact that at dawn there were already active workers inside the dairy who then raised the alarm. The investigations are entrusted to the carabinieri who have video surveillance footage available, to get to the bottom of an act of intimidation whose motive is unknown. It is difficult to establish a link with the football interests of the two entrepreneurs, considering that the points of sale of the same activities present in the Brindisi area do not appear to have been targeted.