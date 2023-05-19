Seven gunshots against the dairy of the patron Arigliano and against another room owned by his brother. The alarm given by the workers inside, who were unharmed
It was not a pleasant awakening for Daniele Arigliano, president of Brindisi, who celebrated his return to Serie C a few days ago after winning the play-off against Cavese. Around 4.30 this night seven shots were fired – apparently, a 9×21 caliber – against the nearby windows of two businesses owned by the president himself (the headquarters of a dairy, hit by two bullets ) and his brother Teodoro (also a member of the club, owner of an electrical appliance store hit by five bullets). The activities are based on the outskirts of Cavallino, in the province of Lecce. No harm was done to people, despite the fact that at dawn there were already active workers inside the dairy who then raised the alarm. The investigations are entrusted to the carabinieri who have video surveillance footage available, to get to the bottom of an act of intimidation whose motive is unknown. It is difficult to establish a link with the football interests of the two entrepreneurs, considering that the points of sale of the same activities present in the Brindisi area do not appear to have been targeted.
“crazy act”
—
“I am deeply lost – President Arigliano said on the phone – I have 15 shops in the provinces of Lecce and Brindisi and nothing unpleasant had ever happened to me or my brother or something that could suggest such a crazy gesture. I can think of envy or a dislike, but more of a deranged person, because I really find it hard to imagine the reasons. I have full confidence in the investigators and I hope they go to the bottom. All this will not slow down my path in the slightest, neither in football nor in other activities”.
the previous
—
The unfortunate episode is the second in recent months to involve a protagonist of Serie C football in Puglia. In February, in Melendugno (also in the Lecce area), the car of Francavilla coach Antonio Calabro was hit by unknown with rifle shots while it was parked at night outside the house. Here too, luckily, no one was injured. With the firm condemnation and solidarity with Calabro expressed by Lega Pro through the president Marani.
May 19 – 1.36pm
