Juarez City.- Medical personnel from the Mexican Social Security Institute reported this evening to the Northern Zone Prosecutor’s Office the arrival of a woman with gunshot wounds.

Members of the Injuries Unit went to the hospital to begin investigations into the case.

According to the report made by the 911 emergency number, the attack occurred on the corner of Margarita Almada and Justina Almada de Urrea streets in the Puerto Santa Fe neighborhood.

Relatives put the woman in a private vehicle and took her to the IMSS General Hospital Zone No. 66 under the protection of municipal agents.