E.in TV report on secret luxury dinner despite the corona pandemic causes a stir in France – and investigations by the judiciary. By doing TV report from the station M6 says a man introduced as organizer of a secret party: “I ate in two or three restaurants this week, which are so-called illegal restaurants, with a number of ministers.” Paris prosecutors opened an investigation on Sunday. “The aim of the investigation is to check whether parties were organized in violation of health regulations and to determine who the organizers and participants could have been,” it said.

The report, which was broadcast on Friday evening, shows a secret noble restaurant in Paris that has opened despite the Corona measures. In France, the restaurants were closed at the end of October due to the pandemic. “People who come here take off their masks,” says an unrecognizable employee. “Once you are through the door here, there is no Covid”. The report also shows a party in a noble establishment, where people also don’t wear masks and do not adhere to rules of distance. The Corona situation in France is extremely tense, and new nationwide restrictions only came into force at the weekend.

Interior Minister calls for clarification

Under the hashtag #OnVeutLesNoms (German: “We want the names”) people in social networks are outraged by the scenes shown. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin called on the police prefecture on Sunday afternoon “to check the accuracy of the reported facts in order, if they are confirmed, to prosecute the organizers and participants of these secret dinners”.