He returned to his country of origin in 2015 after living in Italy

He was a volunteer who helped Ukrainian civilians to escape from bombs every day. Igor Matviyuk was killed in Ukraine with a gunshot to the head. He had lived in the Eastern European country since 2015 and when Russia invaded the neighboring state he had decided to enlist as a volunteer. He died trying to escort people out of Irpin’s hell.

Igor Matviyuk was originally from Ukraine. But for a long time he had lived in Brescia. In the Lombard city he worked for a company specializing in roofing. In 2015, however, she had decided to return to her Ukraine, where she was when the Russians invaded her.

When the war broke out, Igor decided to enlist as an army volunteer to help civilians leave the bombed cities. He was just helping out some people, escorting them out of there Irpinwhen he was killed by Russian soldiers in late March.

He was escorting a bus full of civilians when at a checkpoint he got out of the vehicle and immediately realized that those in front of him were not Ukrainian soldiers, but Russians. And he tried hard to warn the people he was escorting.

But before he could do anything, a gunshot to the head killed him instantly. During what is a real ambush, seven other people were injured.

Igor Matviyuk killed in Ukraine, his mother still lives in Italy

Igor’s mother still lives in Italy: she lives in Iseo and collaborates with the Nadiya associationa group composed mainly of Ukrainian women who today is the reference point for sending basic necessities to help the population.

In Ukraine they have already paid a last farewell to Igor and luckily the mother and sister were able to attend the funeral. The Nadiya association on Facebook, on the other hand, wanted to remember him with these words: