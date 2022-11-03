Genoa – Past midnight, De Franchi square, heart of the alleys. The murder from Far West with bows and arrows born from a mix of madness, anger and exasperation of those who in the alleys at night are no longer able to sleep due to an historic center increasingly hostage to pushers, drunkards, thugs and mala movida, is consumed in what the police have been labeling for months as the “shopping district”.

And that includes vico Mele, piazza delle Vigne, via San Luca and piazzetta San Sepolcro. Where clusters of Central African drug dealers sell doses of cocaine, crack and heroin at all hours of the day and night.

Javier Alfredo Miranda Romero he is 41 years old, was born in Peru and is a construction worker by profession. He spent the evening with some friends in a bar in via dei Quattro Canti di San Francesco, attending the Champions League match between Napoli and Liverpool. He has drunk a little too much and is walking with difficulty when it passes in front of number 8 of the square. Javier and his friends make noise, shout, bang a shutter.



“I looked out – Elisabetta, an eyewitness and resident of the building, will tell the carabinieri shortly after – for the screams and the din coming from the street and I saw a man on the ground hit by an arrow”.

Evaristo Scalcofor all “Evi” shipwright born in Genoa but for years moved to the Varese area of ​​63 years with the passion for bows and arrows he has been living in that building in Piazza De Franchi for just over a month. Since she got the job to do some jobs like deck craftsman for the Kirribilli, the super yacht of the Genoese architect Renzo Piano which is in storage in Genoa.

Evaristo can’t sleep, with a clean record and never in trouble with the law. He will tell the carabinieri that he is returned Tuesday evening from Malta where he had been bowman to a sailing vessel. “I wanted to sleep but those screams prevented me from doing so,” he will stress, shaken.

In the video of the cameras of the surveillance system of vico Mele documenting the murder first a motorbike is seen passing through the alleys at full speed and then Javier Miranda going right under the house of what will be his killer. Discuss, argue and take it back with the mobile phone.

«He shouted racist insults at him, for that he reproached him», his friend will put on the record, who will add how it was Scalco himself who provoked them: «He heard loud music from his house and was drunk. We didn’t do anything wrong ».

So here’s the gesture of madness, Scalco takes the arch from his living room which he built himself a few years ago and shoots an arrow at the passer-by. Romero Miranda is shot in the liver. He staggers, he loses blood. But he remains standing for a few minutes, a minute and fifteen seconds to be precise, while his friend calls for help. Then he crashes to the ground right in front of the cameras.

The rest of the sequence is disturbing and dramatic. The shipwright is seen going down the street, attempting to rescue the wounded man – he tries in particular to extract the arrow from his abdomen with pliers and a white rag – and then be attacked by the friends of the man on the ground. That a few minutes later they deliver him to the carabinieri of the mobile group who stop him and accompany him to the barracks under arrest.





At the same time we see the arrival of help and the rush to the hospital where Miranda Romero will die after seven hours of agony in the transplant department of the San Martino polyclinic directed by Professor Enzo Andorno, after a second desperate attempt at a liver transplant, an organ compromised by the shot of an arrow.

Scalco’s life changes profoundly just before 2pm when the coroner ascertains the Peruvian’s death. And the initial charge of attempted murder turns into a terrible one aggravated voluntary homicide.

Scalco ends up in prison in Marassi. While the carabinieri search his home, they find and seize three bows and sixty arrows. He makes spontaneous statements to the military and tries to justify himself: “I just wanted to sleep, I couldn’t. I lost my mind when I saw them urinating against the wall. I yelled at them if they were uncivilized. At that point they threw a firecracker or two at me. I didn’t understand what they were but I got scared. For this I used the bow but I didn’t want to kill“.

Words that will then have to be confirmed in a subsequent interrogation that Scalco will have to render in front of the judge and the public prosecutor Arianna Ciavattini who ordered the validation of the arrest. The mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci also spoke about the death of Miranda Romero yesterday: «I express deep condolences for the tragic death of Javier Alfredo Romero Miranda.

It would be a wicked gesture: a barbaric act, useless to solve any problem like any violent action ». Condolences also on the part of the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti. “I have a deep sorrow for the absurd death. Our doctors did everything possible to save his young life, but there was nothing to be done. I hope that the magistrates apply the utmost rigor to those who have made this reckless gesture because there is no nightlife, noise or any other situation that could justify such a reaction ».

The alleys of Genoa and in particular the area of ​​San Luca and Vico Mele are at the center of an alarm for drug dealing. In recent months it has been denounced by condominiums as to form in the “quadrilateral” clusters of drug dealers selling drugs at all hours of the day and night. A situation that has led to very high tensions with the residents who have provided the military with terraces and windows to document drug dealing operations. And in revenge the same were the objects of a target of the pusher who threw stones, bottles and firecrackers at the windows of the cooperating inhabitants.