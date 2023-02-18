Saturday, February 18, 2023
Shot Put | US Crouser pushed a new world record in the men’s shot put

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 18, 2023
in World Europe
Shot Put | US Crouser pushed a new world record in the men's shot put

Ryan Crouser came close to breaking the ME last January, but a faulty laser measuring device led to the cancellation of the race.

of the United States Ryan Crouser pushed a new world record of 23.38 meters in the men’s shot put on Saturday. He broke the previous record in the US Idaho indoor competition.

Crouser’s former indoor ME was 22.82. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Crouser’s outdoor track world record is 23.37.



