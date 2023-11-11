Rock tea liqueur with its sprig next to ‘Sideritis hyssopifolia’ ORULISA

Anise or herbal liqueur are drinks with tradition, established for decades in Spanish after-dinner meals. But let’s face it: they are more watched than a Bizarrap session. This does not mean that you have to hate them, nothing like that, just that sometimes you can also change them and that way those glasses have a different flavor than usual. If sushi is almost as well known today as stew, why not dare to try somewhat exotic liquors? There are many options for this in the national market, there is no need to go to Japan.

There are distilleries that drink – never better said – from their environment. Andalusian, Cantabrian or Galician companies that take advantage of the flavors of the land that surrounds them to make distillates with them. Mirabeles, carob, rock tea, ensaimada or mantecados: there are many alcoholic beverages that bear the seal of their region, so familiar to some, so foreign to others. All of these products, however, have a story behind them of creativity and work to enclose those aromas in a bottle.

Shortbread cream from Martes Santo Distilleries

“This distillery, founded in 1870, was bought by my father in the seventies when he heard that there was an intention to close it. He operated it for several years, but in the mid-nineties he had to stop the activity after suffering a traffic accident,” says Manuel Belchi, current manager of the company. Before the break, Manuel’s father had a line of products according to the place where they were made, in Sierra Fig Tree, a small town in the Huelva mountains: aniseed and cherry, blackberry and acorn liqueurs. Classic drinks, made with ingredients that are easy to find in the area.

A decade later, in 2006, father and son decided to reopen Holy Tuesday Distilleries: “Between works on the warehouse and paperwork, the first bottles were not marketed until October 2008. We came out with the anise and cherry liqueur, which were the company’s flagships when the activity stopped,” says Manuel. “We spent two years working like everyone else until we finally started selling. It was as exciting as it was hard, but it has been and is one of the projects of my life,” says this businessman.

But the catalog did not stop at these two types of drinks, whatever: “Later we launched the chestnut liqueur. Since I am so restless and I need to have new projects in my head, we took out the lemon and orange one, and then we got into the world of creams: pomace, chocolate, anise or panther’s milk, one of the items that we sell the most. today,” says Belchi. The latest addition, a shortbread cream with 17 degrees of alcohol, which they make with a distillate of almonds, cinnamon, vanilla and a dairy base (cream with hydroalcoholic solution). “We brought it out in collaboration with a company from Estepa so that they could give us the approval of whether or not it tasted like this Christmas candy. We wanted what is happening to happen: that when you try it it seems like you are eating a shortbread.” And the idea has worked wonderfully: “Last year it was very well received, and for this year we have tweaked and improved the formula, we wanted to refine certain nuances,” says Manuel, who assures that he can’t stop thinking about possible new drinks: “ “When I stagnate, I get depressed,” he says, laughing.

How to get your products: you can purchase their bottles at the online store of the company. They ship to all of mainland Spain.

Orulisa rock tea liquor

“My mother, like almost all the people in the Liébana region, distilled at home with her alquitaras. There is a lot of tradition here, it is part of the culture of the area: people made wine to have good skin for the pomace,” declares Isabel García, owner of Orulisabased in Cillorigo de Liébana (Cantabria). “She went to other areas of Europe to learn how liquors were made in each place, and in 1986 she decided to found her own distillery,” she says. For 12 years, Isabel has run the company, although maintaining the same production system: “It is done in the same way as it was done 200 years ago in Liébana, with the same devices. My mother devised a system to place some fairly small alquitaras that we had at home, and with 24 like those she made the drinks.”

The first product that Orulisa brought to the market was pomace liquor, but right after it began to distill what is today the star bottle of Los Picos – the company’s trademark -: rock tea liquor, which has 30% alcohol by volume. This herb –Sideritis hyssopifolia–that It has nothing to do with the tea plant, it is very common in the Picos de Europa: “People in the area usually drink it as an infusion, to which a splash of pomace is usually added,” explains this Cantabrian businesswoman. . “My mother, instead of doing this, let the herb macerate in the pomace for a little over a month.”

Isabel details that she lets a few days pass after picking the rock tea, “because this way the drink acquires the sweetness typical of what is already dry.” “It is a very subtle liquor, because it does not carry a large load of sugar or herbs. And then in the background there is the aroma of the Liébana pomace brandy, of course,” she says. In addition to this product, they also sell honey or coffee cream, among others, but the tea liquor is the reference they sell the most. “It’s really good, really,” she adds.

How to get your products: Orulisa has its own Online store. They send their bottles to any place in mainland Spain.

Carob liqueur from Licores Grazalemeños

“My grandparents had a distillery here in Grazalema in which they made liquors with the wild fruits of the mountains. When there wasn’t as much variety as today, they prepared them with products from our environment,” says Antonio Borrego, manager of Grazalemeño Liquors. His parents did not take over, but Antonio confesses that he always wanted to get back to that work: “I had been looking at a notebook at home all my life with the recipes: how much fruit they put in it, the spices… With those notes my wife and I started to experiment 25 years ago. After many tests, we decided to equip a warehouse and start marketing these drinks.”

They started with the carob and the hawthorn, two ingredients that are easily found in the Grazalema mountains. “Later we continued with the loquat loquat, which we harvested in the month of November and December; hackberry, strawberry tree, jujube… We included liqueurs with the wild fruits that we collect according to the season,” explains Borrego. Thus, until we reach the 12 different bottles – all with 20% alcoholic volume – that make up the current catalogue. “We buy the spirits from a specialized company that produces it for us following our instructions. Then we let the fruits marinate for the time that my grandfather had written down,” he clarifies. The work, from harvesting to bottling, is artisanal, so production is not very large: “The market is very difficult and we are a very small company. But it is a great satisfaction to continue my grandfather’s legacy,” concludes Antonio Borrego.

How to get your products: in the web Grazalema Online or by writing an email with the order to [email protected] (they ship to all of mainland Spain).

Ensaimada liqueur from Campeny Distilleries

Going to Mallorca and not trying the ensaimada is like traveling to Paris and returning without having seen the Eiffel Tower: nonsense. But you can not only taste it in its physical format: there is also a liqueur with 17 degrees of alcohol from this sweet. The idea arose, as a curiosity, at the airport of the Balearic capital: “In 1994, my father developed the Catalan cream liqueur, which was a success. Years later, before taking a flight back to Barcelona, ​​he saw many people carrying the classic boxes of ensaimadas, so he thought it could be a very good idea to make a drink with this flavor,” says Juan Campeny, co-owner of Campeny distilleries.

But the version toñante This deeply rooted sweet could not be made in Catalonia. It had to be prepared in Mallorca, which is why Amadeo Campeny, Juan’s father and founder of the company, acquired Inlima, a well-known brand on the island that produced the Morey herbal distillate: “When my father found out that the owners wanted to get rid of the distillery, bought it and launched the ensaimada liquor on the market in 2009.” Since then, they have been making this drink “with a creamy base of neutral alcohol to which aromatic components characteristic of the dessert are added, where nuances of cinnamon, vanilla and lard can be seen,” as Juan Campeny explains.

Most of the sales are concentrated, of course, in the Balearic Islands. The journalist attests to this Oscar Broc, who tasted Aimada for the first time – the brand under which it is marketed – on a visit to this region: “I am allergic to Martian liquors, but I must confess that one night someone gave me ensaimada. “I am a lover of Balearic gastronomy and I couldn’t pass it up.” Now, every time he catches a plane at Mahón airport, he comes across the Aimada bottles and a shiver runs through his palate. “I don’t rule out trying it again,” admits Broc, who still remembers that “flare of sweetness” today.

How to get your products: There are several specialized online stores that sell this liquor. And in physical stores in the Balearic Islands and the Mahón airport, of course.

Xurupía and liquor Boletus edulis from Licores Os Maios

A few years ago Maica Fernández worked in a management company and Marina Lourido was a teacher. They had distilling, which is what they do now, as a hobby: “Until one day we entered a homemade liquor contest and people encouraged us to set up a craft workshop. That hobby ultimately led us to this business,” says Maica. Thus, in 2008 they opened Os Maios Liqueurs with several Galician classics: herbs, coffee and roasted pomace. But soon the curiosity that comes with their vocation led them to develop more innovative and risky products: “Over time we managed to make fig leaf liquor, ruehops, turnip greens, toxo or two different types of mushrooms: Boletus edulis and Cantarellus cybarius. I always say that you have to add a little R&D so as not to always stay the same,” Fernández declares.

In Os Maios they also sell their pretty bottles. OS MAIOS

That restlessness and attachment to his land, the region of Ribeiro, in Orense, have made them embark on a very identity-based project: marketing for the first time xurupía, a traditional liquor from homes in this area. “In the old days people made their homemade wines. During the process, when pressing the must they chose a few liters at the moment when it comes out cleanest. Then they put it in barrels with liquor and let it macerate for several months,” explains Maica Fernández. In Os Maios they have made three different versions with Godello, Albariño and Treixadura grapes, the most emblematic Galician varieties. “We hope to be able to bottle next summer. “It would be a historic recovery because it does not exist on the market.”

How to get your products: through the Online store from Licores Os Maios (delivered to all of mainland Spain).

Follow El Comidista on TikTok, instagram, x, Facebook either Youtube.